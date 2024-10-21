Panthers WR Diontae Johnson shares frustrations following blowout loss to Commanders
Dionate Johnson's up and down season reached it's nadir in Sunday's week seven loss to the Washington Commanders. The insertion of Andy Dalton into the Carolina Panthers starting lineup did wonders for both Johnson and the offense as a whole, but Dan Quinn, Frankie Luvu, Jeremy Chinn, and company kept the opposing scorebook all but blank in the nation's capital.
Johnson was targeted three times (a season low), was held to one catch (you guessed it - a season low) and 17 yards (his second worst output of 2024). The veteran wide receiver has a propensity for off-the-field dramatics, and those bubbled up for the first time in his Panthers tenure following his offense's pitiful Sunday performance.
Johnson details his frustrations
Johnson had this to say: "I mean, I'm frustrated. But, I can't play every position on the field and make every play. You know what I"m saying? So everybody has to do their job when it comes down to it. Yeah it's tough, but I'm just trying to tell myself to keep going regardless."
It would be cool if Johnson could Bugs Bunny his way into NFL history by playing every position on the field, but unfortunately he can not. It's difficult to place the blame for Carolina's ineptitude on one player, but Johnson can assuredly skirt the brunt of the blame. The team's leading receiver doesn't play both sides of the ball, and he can't throw it to himself.
The remainder of the 2024 season will go a long way in deciding Johnson's future. The former Pro Bowler is a free agent this offseason with zero obligation to return to Carolina. If he decides to ink a deal elsewhere, Dan Morgan and Dave Canales will begin the search (again) to find an alpha wide receiver to play football in Charlotte. And if recent team performance trends continue, the Panthers brass should begin scouring the market for receiving help.
