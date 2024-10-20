Panthers coach Dave Canales still committed to starting Andy Dalton over Bryce Young
How bad are the 2024 Carolina Panthers? They have played just seven games and we have already arrived at the second quarterback controversy of the season. The first was solved after the Panthers benched Bryce Young after two dismal starts to begin the year. Andy Dalton started his reign hot, but has since cooled off and has thrown six interceptions in four games, all losses for Carolina and none of them by less than 10 points.
Dalton's poor run of play has a lot of fans, analysts and commentators thinking that the Panthers should make another switch and put Young back out there. Head coach Dave Canales is not one of them. Speaking with reporters after the game, Canales said he's comitted to starting Andy Dalton.
Dave Canales committed to Andy Dalton
That's a strange hill to die on, considering just a minute before that Canales began his press conference by stating that Dalton's performance was not good enough and that Dalton knows it.
Dave Canales on Andy Dalton's performance
At this point we're not sure what the Panthers are trying to accomplish by continuing to play Dalton. They're not learning anything about Young, who isn't getting any better on the sidelines. They aren't competing for a playoff spot, either - and they're not even competitive against average NFL teams. As long as that's the case the only goal for the remainder of this season should be player development - let the final scores be what they may. Anything else is a disservice to the future of the franchise.
