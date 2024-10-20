All Panthers

Matt Ryan makes strong case for Panthers to start Bryce Young again, on one condition

Former NFC South rival Matt Ryan prescribes another change at the quarterback position for Carolina.

Tim Weaver

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 13: Andy Dalton #14 of the Carolina Panthers and teammate Bryce Young #9) speak prior to their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 13: Andy Dalton #14 of the Carolina Panthers and teammate Bryce Young #9) speak prior to their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. / (Photo by Matt Kelley/Getty Images)
In this story:

The Carolina Panthers put Bryce Young on the field again today in garbage time. Young managed to flash in his brief action against the Chicago Bears but in this one there was no light to be found - Young's two pass attempts gained a total of -4 yards.

Nevertheless, it makes exactly zero sense for the Panthers to continue starting Andy Dalton, especially after today's ugly performance against the Washington Commanders in a 40-7 loss. Even at halftime, some folks were calling for the Panthers to make a change - but not right away. During the CBS halftime show former NFL head coach Bill Cowher and former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan made the case for Carolina to start Young again, but only after a full week to prepare. Watch.

Matt Ryan on Bryce Young, Panthers

There's some logic to waiting until after the bye week to give Young even more time to prepare for his return to the field, but it's more important that he gets as many live reps as possible between now and the 2025 NFL draft. Next up on the schedule is another late afternoon road trip to face the Denver Broncos.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

NFL trade deadline proposals send two Panthers to NFC East rivals

ESPN reports Panthers will not deal Chuba Hubbard at trade deadline

Jayden Daniels offers advice to Bryce Young on a ‘tough situation’

Panthers insider predicts when Jonathon Brooks will make debut

Published
Tim Weaver
TIM WEAVER