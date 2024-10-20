Matt Ryan makes strong case for Panthers to start Bryce Young again, on one condition
The Carolina Panthers put Bryce Young on the field again today in garbage time. Young managed to flash in his brief action against the Chicago Bears but in this one there was no light to be found - Young's two pass attempts gained a total of -4 yards.
Nevertheless, it makes exactly zero sense for the Panthers to continue starting Andy Dalton, especially after today's ugly performance against the Washington Commanders in a 40-7 loss. Even at halftime, some folks were calling for the Panthers to make a change - but not right away. During the CBS halftime show former NFL head coach Bill Cowher and former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan made the case for Carolina to start Young again, but only after a full week to prepare. Watch.
Matt Ryan on Bryce Young, Panthers
There's some logic to waiting until after the bye week to give Young even more time to prepare for his return to the field, but it's more important that he gets as many live reps as possible between now and the 2025 NFL draft. Next up on the schedule is another late afternoon road trip to face the Denver Broncos.
