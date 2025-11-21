NFL analyst dismisses Panthers' breakout game vs. Falcons as an 'aberration'
The Carolina Panthers lit up one of the best passing defenses in the NFL on Sunday when they beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 30-27.
It was a breakout game, both for starting quarterback Bryce Young and his wide receiver corps, with Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker all providing a punch on the way to the victory.
Now the only question is if they can do it again, or if this was just a one-time deal.
One analyst at CBS Sports doubts that the Panthers will continue to produce the way they did against the Falcons. Here's what Jared Dubin wrote about Carolina's Monday night matchup with the 49ers.
CBS Sports on Panthers-49ers
"I know the Panthers finally figured out a way to throw the ball all over the yard themselves last week, but that's still an aberration when it comes to their season-long performance. If San Francisco can hold Rico Dowdle in check, I think the Niners should roll."
That's been the case for these Panthers throughout the 2025 season. Shutting down their run game has been a sure way to win.
However, Sunday's game proved that Bryce Young can not only carry this team - he can do it against a top-notch defense - in fact, the Falcons came into Week 11 allowing the fewest passing yards per game in the NFL, and he torched them for 448.
Young knows he's capable of it - and this wasn't the first time we've seen him perform like a true No. 1 overall pick. Now, the challenge for Young is to do it again (and again), and prove doubters like Dubin wrong.
