Insider implores Panthers to continue adding protection for Bryce Young

It was a step forward for a team that had not been to the playoffs since 2017 and had not to win a division title since 2015. The Carolina Panthers obviously accomplished both in 2025, even though they fell short this past Saturday at home to the Los Angeles Rams, 34-31, in the wild card round.

Still, Dave Canales’s club finished 8-9, the franchise’s eighth consecutive losing campaign. While it was major improvement from a combined 7-27 record the previous two seasons, there is obviously a lot of room for growth.

A quick look of Dan Pizutta’s 2026 offseason preview for the Panthers for Yahoo! Sports has fantasy analyst Matt Harmon chiming in on what general manager Dan Morgan could do to elevate the team. His focus was on an offensive line that endured its share of lineup changes this past season, and lost a key performer this past weekend.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs in the second quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Bryce Young will be the starting QB on this team,” explained Harmon, “and building an ecosystem around him to elevate his play while he hopefully improves as a pre- and post-snap processor is a must. All eyes should turn to the offensive line in this regard this offseason."

Starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu ruptured his patellar tendon in the playoff loss to the Rams," added Harmon, "which makes him a long shot to be ready early this coming season. Fortifying the offensive line will be key for emerging skill position players like Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker and Chuba Hubbard, with Rico Dowdle likely moving on.”

It is certainly worth noting that Canales’s Panthers finished a disappointing 20th in Pro Football Focus’ final 2025 offensive line rankings. That was down considerably from the previous season when only seventh units in the league ranked higher. It’s also important to mention that the grade was handed out before the Ekwonu injury.

