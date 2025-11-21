NFL insider: Carolina Panthers deserve credit for rebuild - but how rebuilt are they?
It is so far, so good for a team looking to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2017, and a club that hasn’t won a division title since its Super Bowl 50 campaign in 2015. The 6-5 Carolina Panthers have already exceeded their victory total from a year ago. In fact, Dave Canales’s club has as many victories in their last seven outings than they had during their 5-12 showing in 2024.
Panthers' general manager Dan Morgan was very aggressive this offseason in many aspects. Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team spoke highly of his work, Canales, and the front office in general.
Morgan was highly aggressive this offseason when it came to addressing one of the worst defensive performances by a team in a single season in league annals. Free agency brought defensive linemen Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III, pass-rusher Patrick Jones II, and sturdy safety Tre’von Moehrig. April’s draft saw the team add outside linebackers Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, safety Lathan Ransom, and defensive tackle Cam Jackson. Entering Week 12, the Panthers are 15th in the league in fewest total yards per game allowed, and 17th in the NFL vs. the run.
On the other side of the ball, the first-round addition of wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and the free-agent signing of running back Rico Dowdle (4th in the NFL in rushing yards) have been keys to an offense that needs more consistency from third-year quarterback Bryce Young. Morgan’s decision to retain his entire offensive line from a year ago has paid off in a big way. This unit has dealt with a lot of injuries but its proven depth has been huge.
There’s still an erratic nature to this team, but that will come with more experience. With Morgan and Canales leading the way, the Panthers appear to be headed upwards.
