How Panthers QB Bryce Young reacted to Cam Newton's vote of confidence
Fans of the Carolina Panthers haven't had much to root for these last seven years. Rare highs have been overshadowed by losing season after losing season, combined with long-time fan-favorites leaving over and over for often mediocre compensation.
Only the Jets (who don't even count) have had a tougher run.
Even off the field there's dysfunction for Carolina, as the franchise's two greatest players - Cam Newton and Steve Smith - are currently in a feud, while Newton remains officially estranged from the organization.
Maybe that's what made this week's words of confidence from Newton for Bryce Young seem like such a big deal. Here's how BY9 reacted when he was asked about hit at Thursday's presser.
Bryce Young reacts to Cam Newton
Young's 448 passing yards in Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons are a new team record for a single game. That pushed Young past the record Newton set back in his rookie year when he threw for 432 yards in such his second start as a pro.
While Young's second monster game against the Falcons was impressive, it's also becoming part of a pattern. Young now holds a 4-1 record against Atlanta, but he's just 8-25 against everyone else.
For Young to take that next step he needs to start having games like this past week more often - starting with Monday night's road matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. If Young is ever going to have a true arrival moment in the NFL that establishes himself as a franchise QB on a big stage, this might be the best opportunity he's going to have.
