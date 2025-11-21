All Panthers

How Panthers QB Bryce Young reacted to Cam Newton's vote of confidence

Carolina's starter was thrilled to hear what Newton said about his big game in Week 11.

Tim Weaver

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws the ball in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws the ball in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

Fans of the Carolina Panthers haven't had much to root for these last seven years. Rare highs have been overshadowed by losing season after losing season, combined with long-time fan-favorites leaving over and over for often mediocre compensation.

Only the Jets (who don't even count) have had a tougher run.

Even off the field there's dysfunction for Carolina, as the franchise's two greatest players - Cam Newton and Steve Smith - are currently in a feud, while Newton remains officially estranged from the organization.

Maybe that's what made this week's words of confidence from Newton for Bryce Young seem like such a big deal. Here's how BY9 reacted when he was asked about hit at Thursday's presser.

Bryce Young reacts to Cam Newton

Young's 448 passing yards in Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons are a new team record for a single game. That pushed Young past the record Newton set back in his rookie year when he threw for 432 yards in such his second start as a pro.

While Young's second monster game against the Falcons was impressive, it's also becoming part of a pattern. Young now holds a 4-1 record against Atlanta, but he's just 8-25 against everyone else.

For Young to take that next step he needs to start having games like this past week more often - starting with Monday night's road matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. If Young is ever going to have a true arrival moment in the NFL that establishes himself as a franchise QB on a big stage, this might be the best opportunity he's going to have.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Bryce Young explodes up NFL QB rankings after smoking Falcons

ESPN has Panthers going WR in Round 1 again in 2026 NFL draft

Insider suggests Carolina Panthers know they’re not real contenders

Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan did something Steve Smith never did

Published
Tim Weaver
TIM WEAVER

Tim Weaver has been writing about the NFL since the 2013 season for multiple teams and outlets, including USA Today and The Sporting News. He currently covers the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers for On SI.