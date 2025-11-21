What Christian McCaffrey said about mutual respect with Panthers' star Jaycee Horn
He was the eighth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, and a member of the Carolina Panthers’ last playoff team during his rookie campaign. Running back Christian McCaffrey spent five-plus seasons with the franchise before being dealt to the San Francisco 49ers in the midst of the 2022 regular-season.
During his tenure in Charlotte, he rolled up 7,272 yards from scrimmage and reached the end zone 50 times. In his third season, McCaffrey earned Pro Bowl honors and All-Pro accolades after leading the NFL with 2,329 yards from scrimmage, and tying for the league lead with 19 total touchdowns.
This Monday night at Levi’s Stadium, the nine-year veteran will face the Panthers for the first time since he became a member of the 49ers. The NFL’s current leader in total yards from scrimmage (1,439) takes aim at an improved Panthers’ defense from a year ago. McCaffrey will also renew acquaintances with former teammate Jaycee Horn.
Carolina used the eighth overall pick in 2021 on the former University of South Carolina defensive back, who emerged as a Pro Bowler in 2024. The two were teammates in Charlotte for a year and change, and each recently had plenty of praise for the other.
Both the 6-5 Panthers and 7-4 49ers have a lot at stake entering Monday night’s clash. Both have just one fewer win than the leader in their current division. Carolina trails the 6-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South, and the Niners are behind the first-place Los Angeles Rams (8-2) in the NFC West.
It’s interesting to note that the Bucs and Rams will battle in Sunday night at SoFi Stadium roughly 24 hours before the Panthers and Niners battle at Santa Clara on Monday evening. And it’s safe to say that both McCaffrey and Horn will have a big say in their teams’ performances.
