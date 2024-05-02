Panthers Rank Dead Last in SI's Post-Draft Power Rankings
Although the Carolina Panthers have significantly upgraded their offensive line with the signings of Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis and reshaped their wide receiver room with the additions of Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette, the roster is still viewed as one of the worst in the league.
As a matter of fact, it’s the worst in the league, according to Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr.
"The Panthers begin this season where they ended the last. I liked Carolina’s draft and its continued insistence on making life easier for Bryce Young. The selection of a few high-character, aggressive offensive players (WR Xavier Legette and RB Jonathon Brooks) shows a desire for the Panthers to punch back throughout games this year. Young is still going to have to shoulder a huge burden, but that burden got significantly lighter through free agency and the draft."
As much as I’d like to disagree, Orr’s power ranking for Carolina is pretty spot on. The top of this roster has drastically improved. However, the depth on both sides of the ball is what will keep this team toward the bottom of the league for at least another year. The second unit of the o-line is in rough shape, there are still a lot of unknowns at running back and tight end, and Bryce Young still has some things to work through himself.
Defensively, they have zero depth at corner, and have a similar top-heavy group along the defensive line. The Panthers should take a step forward in 2024, but don’t expect it to be a massive one.