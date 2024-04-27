Panthers Select Michigan LB Michael Barrett in 2024 NFL Draft
With the 240th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers select Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett.
The veteran linebacker has played a lot of football for the Wolverines and has been among their top tacklers over each of the past two seasons. For his career, Barrett collected 208 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, four passes defended, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two interceptions.
Scouting report by Lance Zierlein of NFL Media:
"Barrett lacks ideal size to take on big blockers and doesn't play proactively enough to stay ahead of blockers. His lateral burst to pursue bounce-wide runs is just average, but when he lines up his target, he can be a ferocious striker and wrap-up tackler. Barrett's anticipation and instincts leave too much to be desired, but he might have enough cover talent and special teams ability to fight for a roster spot as a nickel/dime linebacker."
UPDATED 2024 PICKS FOR THE PANTHERS
RD 1, Pick 32: WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina
RD 2, Pick 46: RB Jonathon Brooks, Texas
RD 3, Pick 72: LB Trevin Wallace, Kentucky
RD 4, Pick 101: TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas
RD 5, Pick 157: CB Chau Smith-Wade, Washington State
RD 6, Pick 200 (from Bills): DT Jaden Crumedy, Mississippi State
RD 7, Pick 240: LB Michael Barrett, Michigan