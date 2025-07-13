Saints star Alvin Kamara gives Panthers major bulletin board material
It says something that the primary rival of every other NFC South team is the New Orleans Saints. For whatever reason, the Saints just seem to be able to get under your skin in a way the other teams can't, even when they're not a real threat. Perhaps it's the completely unearned sense of entitlement from a team that's arguably the greatest underachievers in the league over the last 10 years.
The Saints put together an all-time great draft class in 2017, which gave them the strongest roster in the NFL in conjunction with the Seattle Seahawks' Legion of Boom era declining. For the next four years New Orleans absolutely dominated the regular season, posting a ridiculous record of 49-15.
However, they were unable to accomplish anything in the playoffs - and suffered several humiliating defeats against teams that were simply not as good on paper.
Nevertheless, the Saints seem consider themselves NFC South royalty - even though they have now bottomed out and finished last in the division in 2024. Observe star running back Alvin Kamara insulting the Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in this clip.
It's fair to point out that the Saints' home stadium is known as one of the loudest in the league. Then again, it's also important to mention that they pipe in artificial crowd noise - the NFL equivalent of stuffing a ball of socks in your underwear.
Panthers fans will have to wait a while to make Kamara eat his words. The Saints are scheduled to visit Bank of America Stadium in Week 10, then the Panthers will make the trip to the Superdome Week 15.
