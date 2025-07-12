NFL exec tells ESPN Carolina Panthers vet Robert Hunt is 'better than you think'
After watching Bryce Young flounder through his rookie season, Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan decided a big change needed to be made. Specifically, the team needed to upgrade its interior offensive line rotation in order to get the best out of their No. 1 overall draft pick.
So, Morgan went out of his way and then some to improve Carolina's guard unit. Going against conventional wisdom about how to build a modern NFL roster, he spent big to bring in Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt in free agency. In a surprise twist, the moves actually worked out for the Panthers. Lewis had a breakout season after doing nothing special four years with the Seattle Seahawks, while Hunt elevated an already strong game, earning his first career Pro Bowl trip.
Together, those two upgrades helped Bryce Young break out of his funk and start to deliver on his awesome potential down the sretch of the regular season.
Not everyone is impressed by what Hunt put on tape last year, though. PFF consistently gave him poor grades in pass blocking and some analysts believe his contract is among the league's worst.
We're guessing anyone who calls Hunt's deal a terrible contract didn't actually watch him play last season - especially not after Carolina's gruesome 0-2 start to the year.
Those in the know see a special blocker in Hunt, though. In ESPN's recent top-10 rankings of the top interior offensive linemen in the NFL, Hunt just missed the cut - but he was the first honorable mention, which included this nugget from an anonymous executive.
"Absolute mauler. Better than you think. Downhill, gap scheme, two-back style of run game. As a pass protector, above-average big man, good hands. Can get over-extended because of aggressiveness."
This is right on the money - and shows this "veteran NFL personnel man" has his eye on the entire league - not just a select few teams and star players.
Hunt will have to continue playing well to justify his contract, but that's also true of literally every other player and their respective deals. So far, this signing is off to a great start.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
PFF defensive line rankings has Panthers’ unit in shockingly low spot
Panthers youngster goes from ‘bust’ to most-promising building block
Panthers tight end depth chart is wide open- and that’s not a good thing
Viral Jalen Hurts meme resurrects bad takes on Cam Newton, SB50 loss