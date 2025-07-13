Analyst misses mark identifying Carolina Panthers' bigger remaining roster need
The Carolina Panthers open their 2025 training camp in roughly a week. Rookies report on July 19 and veterans four days later. This is a team with a lot of new faces on the roster. Could Dan Morgan add a few more sometime this month?
Josh Edwards of CBS Sports wrote about all 16 clubs in the NFC and what was the biggest need for each team. The 2024 Panthers had one of the worst defenses in recent memory, so it wasn’t a super shock when Edwards focused on that side of the ball and chose the cornerback position.
“Carolina double-dipped at edge rusher on Day 2 when it took Texas A&M’s Nic Scourton and Ole Miss’ Princely Umanmielen. Cornerback is probably the most deficient aspect of the roster despite extending Jaycee Horn. The linebacker group has a lot to prove, but the coaching staff will probably give them the opportunity to maintain their roles.”
Frankly, Edwards’s choice was somewhat odd. That’s not to say that coordinator Ejiro Evero’s unit couldn’t use a little more help in this area. Still, it should be noted that Horn was a Pro Bowler in 2024, setting career highs in games played (15), tackles (68), passes defensed (13), and sacks (2.0). It’s also worth mentioning that Mike Jackson had a big year in his first season with the Panthers. He started all 17 games, totaled 76 stops, picked off two passes, and led Carolina with 17 passes defensed.
Of course, the Panthers did give up an NFL-high 35 touchdown passes this past season. However, some of that can be attributed to the fact that they once again had one of the worst pass rushes in the league. As Edwards mentioned, Morgan added Scourton and Umanmielen in the draft. The Panthers also signed former Vikings’ edge rusher Patrick Jones II, who finished with a career-best seven sacks in 2024.
For what it’s worth, you could make the case that tight end is an area that Morgan and the Panthers might be worth addressing this summer.
