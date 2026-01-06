2026 opponents for Carolina Panthers are unyieldingly brutal
In this story:
The Carolina Panthers went 8-9, but because they play in the NFC South, that was enough to win a tiebreaker for the division. They are the champions, which means they get to host a playoff game this weekend.
It also means they get a first-place schedule next season. This is not exactly ideal, because the Panthers were not a typical first-place team. In any other division, they'd have finished no better than second.
8-9 and sneaking into the playoffs is not a great, fantastic, wonderful season by any means. But it might be the best we get for a little while, because next year could be brutal.
Carolina Panthers' home and away opponents for 2026 revealed
The Panthers ended up playing a pretty difficult schedule in 2025. They faced the NFC's top seed as well as seven playoff teams. All in all, they ended up with the 10th-hardest schedule in 2025.
They did pretty well because of that, as evidenced by the chart below. They had a hard schedule, but they were able to sneak into the playoffs in spite of that. It all bodes pretty well, because while they weren't good this year, they were good enough with a high degree of difficulty.
Heavy is the head that wears the crown, though. It does not get any easier. The teams they face in 2026 will look different than they do now, but the Panthers have a very daunting slate of opponents coming up:
- 2026 home
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Atlanta Falcons
- New Orleans Saints
- Detroit Lions
- Chicago Bears
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Seattle Seahawks
- Denver Broncos
- 2026 away
- New Orleans Saints
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Atlanta Falcons
- Minnesota Vikings
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Cleveland Browns
- Philadelphia Eagles
On first glance, there are not a lot of winnable contests there. They could slide backward unless they make some pretty substantial moves this year. They will get better, with free agency, the draft, and natural progression of young players, but good enough?
Will the Panthers be able to contend with the Seahawks? Not likely. What about the Broncos? Also not likely. The Ravens, Bears, Lions, Eagles, and Vikings are potentially troublesome as well.
Put simply, enjoy this season. It could get worse from here.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Opening odds for Rams-Panthers revealed
Panthers rise in power rankings after sloppy loss
Panthers’ running game AWOL ahead of playoffs
Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.