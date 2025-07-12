All Panthers

Panthers tight end predicts 'matchup nightmares' but recent history disagrees

No NFL team has gotten less from their tight ends over the last five seasons than the Carolina Panthers.

Tim Weaver

Nov 3, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (0) attempts to catch the ball as New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) defends in the fourth qarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Nov 3, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (0) attempts to catch the ball as New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) defends in the fourth qarter at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers went out of their way to upgrade the skill groups around Bryce Young this offseason. For the second straight year they used their first-round draft pick on a wide receiver with Tetairoa McMillan. They also added more firepower to an already strong backfield by signing Rico Dowdlein free agency.

The Panthers also used a Day 3 pick to add a promising prospect at tight end (Mitchell Evans). However, compared to the competition this group is still lacking. ESPN has Carolina's unit at this position ranked dead last in the NFL going into 2025. Nevertheless, Ja'Tavion Sanders believes that this group can make a real impact, telling David Newton at ESPN that "we're just going to have matchup nightmares on the field, in my opinion..."

Confidence is important for any young playmaker in the NFL, but the numbers suggest that Carolina is still one of, if not the league's worst team at this spot. According to ESPN, Panthers tight ends have ranked dead last in targets, catches, yards and touchdowns and first downsover the last five seasons.

Bryce Young
Jun 11, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) high fives with Carolina Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (0) during minicamp at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

However, there were legitimate flashes from Sanders during his rookie season - especially in a near-upset against the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. However, Sanders got lost in the shuffle over his next four games, totaling just two catches and five yards.

That drought is pretty typical of what we've seen from Panthers tight ends in the post-Greg Olsen era. If they're ever going to climb out of this hole, they need one of them to step up and start producing consistently.

