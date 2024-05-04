Insider Throws Cold Water on Patriots' Brandon Aiyuk Trade Rumors
Try not to get your hopes up on a Brandon Aiyuk trade to the New England Patriots, as cool as the idea may sound.
Rumors began to swirl around the concept ahead of the NFL Draft, with Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers falling into contract uncertainty for the long haul. Combined with the Patriots' outstanding need for new wide receiver talent, the two teams made a solid match for a deal coming to form, effectively allowing New England to land the star pass catcher.
However, during his appearance on , NFL insider Albert Breer said that while the rumblings of Aiyuk's potential move to New England increased ahead of the draft, it's unlikely to see that deal come to fruition.
"I would say it's unlikely," Breer said. "I think what made things more difficult was the contracts that were signed by Amon Ra St. Brown, $28 million a year -- A.J. Brown, $32 million a year -- you're not just talking about draft pick compensation now, you're talking about something on the other end of it, which is a massive, massive contract."
In the modern NFL, securing a top-level receiver is a move that comes at a heavy cost. Any new deal the Patriots would've had with Aiyuk would have some insane numbers attached alongside the capital already given up to trade for him. Rather than pay the big bucks, New England went with the cheaper alternative of drafting two receivers in Washington's Ja'Lynn Polk and UCF's Javon Baker.
Considering who you ask, an acquisition of a big-time, established target like Aiyuk could be just what the Patriots need to kickstart quarterback Drake Maye's career in Foxboro. It's been some time since New England has housed a top receiving weapon, and the 49ers pass catcher would immediately bring that. But, if any of their new pass-catching prospects pan out, this offense can be in safe hands.
Turning the draft and develop route isn't as flashy of a choice as the blockbuster trade, but it could ultimately be the best decision for the franchise to move forward with.