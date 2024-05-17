PFF Reveals Patriots' Most Underrated Player for 2024 NFL Season
Despite undergoing a rough 2023 campaign that resulted in a 4-13 finish, the New England Patriots still have several talented names on the roster to enter next season with.
Sure, the franchise may be amid a rebuilding process fans haven't seen in over 20 years, but the Patriots hold some notable pieces on both sides of the ball that can be utilized as key building blocks as New England shifts into an exciting new era.
A large chunk of the talent New England holds stems on the defensive side of the rock, but the offense does have a few components worth noting that may enter the year as a bit overlooked, ultimately being a substantial help in hopefully lifting this group from one of the worst-ranked units of 2023.
While dishing out each NFL team's underrated player ahead of next year, PFF gave some credit to a member of the Patriots' offense, labeling guard Sidy Sow as the most underrated on the Patriots going into his second-year pro.
PFF dove a bit into what Sow provides, emphasizing how he showed out his rookie year despite suffering from a bit of turmoil on the offensive line.
"New England’s rookie guard went through some growing pains during his first NFL season, putting together four games in which he allowed at least four pressures — including a season-high six in his NFL debut. However, Sow finished the season as the NFL's highest-graded rookie guard (65.3), while his 71.3 run-blocking grade ranked 14th among all players at the position."
Moving into 2024, Sow will likely get a starting nod on the right side of the line at guard. He started a total of 13 games last season, and while things began a bit shaky, the Eastern Michigan product would later prove his worth as a lasting piece to this offensive line.
The Patriots will have their fair share of questions up front next season, headlined by the likely implementation of rookie tackle Caedan Wallace as this offense's blindside protector. However, with players like Sow, David Andrews, and Michael Onwenu locked into another season in Foxboro, this group will see much more stability than a year ago and create a much more optimistic outlook for this first endeavor under head coach Jerod Mayo.
