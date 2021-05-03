New England Patriots home
2021 NFL Draft Team-by-Team Picks

Breaking down each team's picks in the 2021 NFL draft
Author:
Publish date:

The complete team-by-team rundown of the 2021 NFL draft:

ARIZONA CARDINALS

1-16 LB Zaven Collins, Tulsa

2-49 WR Rondale Moore, Purdue

3 Choice to LAS VEGAS

4 Choice to CINCINNATI (through HOUSTON and NEW ENGLAND)

4-136 DB Marco Wilson, Florida (from KANSAS CITY through BALTIMORE)

5 Choice to BALTIMORE

6 Choice to NEW YORK GIANTS

6-210 LB Victor Dimukeje, Duke (from BALTIMORE)

6-223 (compensatory pick) DB Tay Gowan, Central Florida (from MINNESOTA)

7-243 DB James Wiggins, Cincinnati

7 -247 C Michal Menet, Penn State (from CHICAGO through LAS VEGAS)

TEAM TOTAL: 7

-------------------------------------------------------------------

ATLANTA FALCONS

1-4 TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

2 Choice to DENVER

2-40 DB Richie Grant, UCF (from DENVER)

3-68 G Jalen Mayfield, Michigan

4-108 DB Darren Hall, San Diego State

4-114 C Drew Dalman, Stanford (from from DENVER)

5-148 DE Ta'Quon Graham, Texas

5-182 (compensatory pick) LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Notre Dame

5-183 (compensatory pick) DB Avery Williams, Boise State

6-187 WR Frank Darby, Arizona State

6 (compensatory pick) Choice to DENVER

7 Choice to CAROLINA (through MIAMI and TENNESSEE)

TEAM TOTAL: 9

-------------------------------------------------------------------

BALTIMORE RAVENS

1-27 WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

1-31 LB Jayson Oweh, Jayson, Penn State (from KANSAS CITY)

2 Choice to KANSAS CITY

3 Choice to MINNESOTA

3-94 G Ben Cleveland, Georgia (from KANSAS CITY)

3-104 (compensatory pick) DB Brandon Stephens, SMU

4-131 WR Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State

5-160 DB Shaun Wade, Ohio State (from ARIZONA)

5-171 LB Daelin Hayes, Notre Dame

5-184 (compensatory pick) TE Ben Mason, Michigan

6 Choice to ARIZONA

7 Choice to PITTSBURGH

TEAM TOTAL: 8

-------------------------------------------------------------------

BUFFALO BILLS

1-30 DE Gregory Rousseau, Miami

2-61 DE Carlos Basham Jr. Wake Forest

3-93 T Spencer Brown, Northern Iowa

4 Choice to MINNESOTA

5-161 T Tommy Doyle, Miami, Ohio (from LAS VEGAS)

5 Choice to LOS ANGELES RAMS (through HOUSTON)

6-203 WR Marquez Stevenson, Houston (from WASHINGTON through LAS VEGAS, MIAMI and HOUSTON)

6-212 DB Damar Hamlin, Pittsburgh (from NEW ORLEANS through HOUSTON)

6-213 DB Rachad Wildgoose, Wisconsin

7-236 G Jacks Anderson, Texas Tech (from CAROLINA)

7 Choice to DETROIT (through CLEVELAND)

TEAM TOTAL: 8

-------------------------------------------------------------------

CAROLINA PANTHERS

1-8 CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

2 Choice to CHICAGO

2-59 WR Terrace Marshall Jr. LSU (from CLEVELAND)

3-70 T Brady Christensen, Brigham Young (from PHILADELPHIA)

3 Choice to PHILADELPHIA

3-83 TE Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame (from CHICAGO)

4 Choice to DETROIT (through CLEVELAND)

4-126 RB Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State (from TENNESSEE)

5 Choice to CHICAGO

5-158 DT Daviyon Nixon, Iowa (from NEW ENGLAND through HOUSTON)

5-166 CB Keith Taylor, Washington (from TENNESSEE)

6-193 G Deonte Brown, Alabama

6-204 WR Shi Smith, South Carolina (from CHICAGO)

6-222 (compensatory pick) LS Thomas Fletcher, Alabama

6 (compensatory pick) Choice to KANSAS CITY (through NEW YORK JETS)

7-232 DT Phil Hoskins, Kentucky (from ATLANTA through MIAMI and TENNESSEE)

7 Choice to BUFFALO

TEAM TOTAL: 11

-------------------------------------------------------------------

CHICAGO BEARS

1-11 QB Justin Fields, Ohio State (from NEW YORK GIANTS)

1 Choice to NEW YORK GIANTS

2 T Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State (from CAROLINA)

2 Choice to CLEVELAND (through CAROLINA)

3 Choice to CAROLINA

4 Choice to MINNESOTA

5-151 T Larry Borom, Missouri (from CAROLINA)

5 Choice to DENVER (through NEW YORK GIANTS)

6 Choice to CAROLINA

6-217 (compensatory pick) RB Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech (from TAMPA BAY through SEATTLE)

6-221 (compensatory pick) WR Dazz Newsome, North Carolina

6-228 (compensatory pick) DB Thomas Graham, Oregon

7 Choice to ARIZONA (through LAS VEGAS)

7-250 NT Khyiris Tonga, Brigham Young (from SEATTLE)

TEAM TOTAL: 7

-------------------------------------------------------------------

CINCINNATI BENGALS

1-5, WR Ja'Marr Chase, LSU

2 Choice to NEW ENGLAND

2-46 T Jackson Carman, Clemson (from NEW ENGLAND)

3-69 DE Joseph Ossai, Texas

4-111 DE Cameron Sample, Tulane

4-122 NT Tyler Shelvin, LSU (from ARIZONA through HOUSTON and NEW ENGLAND)

4-139 (compensatory pick) T D'Ante Smith, East Carolina (from NEW ENGLAND)

5-149 K Evan McPherson, Florida

6-190 C Trey Hill, Georgia

6-20 RB Chris Evans, Michigan (from MIAMI through HOUSTON)

7 Choice to LOS ANGELES RAMS (through HOUSTON)

7-235 DE Wyatt Hubert, Kansas State (from DETROIT through SEATTLE)

TEAM TOTAL: 10

-------------------------------------------------------------------

CLEVELAND BROWNS

1-26 CB Greg Newsome II, Northwestern

2-52 LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame (from CHICAGO through CAROLINA)

2 Choice to CAROLINA

3 Choice to HOUSTON (through CAROLINA)

3-91 WR Anthony # 3 Schwartz, Auburn (from NEW ORLEANS)

4-110 T James # 4 Hudson, Cincinnati (from PHILADELPHIA)

4-132 NT Tommy Togiai, Ohio State

5-153 LB Tony Fields, West Virginia (from DETROIT)

5-169 DB Richard LeCounte, Georgia (from LOS ANGELES RAMS)

5 Choice to HOUSTON (through JACKSONVILLE and LOS ANGELES RAMS)

6-211 RB Demetric Felton, UCLA

7 Choice to DENVER

TEAM TOTAL: 8

-------------------------------------------------------------------

DALLAS COWBOYS

1 Choice to PHILADELPHIA

1-12 LB Micah Parsons, Penn State (from SAN FRANCISCO through MIAMI and PHILADELPHIA)

2-44 CB Kelvin Joseph, Kentucky

3-75 DT Osa Odighizuwa, UCLA

3 DE Chauncey Golston, Iowa (from INDIANAPOLIS through PHILADELPHIA)

3-99 (compensatory pick) DB Nahshon Wright, Oregon State

4-115 LB Jabril Cox, LSU

4-138 (compensatory pick) T Josh Ball, Marshall

5 Choice to PITTSBURGH (through PHILADELPHIA and MIAMI)

5-179 (compensatory pick) WR Simi Fehoko, Stanford

6-192 NT Quinton Bohanna, Kentucky (from DETROIT)

6 Choice to HOUSTON (through NEW ENGLAND)

6-227 (compensatory pick) DB Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina

7-238 G Matt Farniok, Nebraska

TEAM TOTAL: 11

-------------------------------------------------------------------

DENVER BRONCOS

1-9 CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

2-35 RB Javonte Williams, North Carolina (from ATLANTA)

2 Choice to ATLANTA

3 Choice to NEW YORK GIANTS

3-98 (compensatory pick) C Quinn Meinerz, Wisconsin-Whitewater (from NEW ORLEANS)

3-105 (compensatory pick) LB Baron Browning, Ohio State (from NEW ORLEANS)

4 Choice to ATLANTA

5-152 DB Caden Sterns, Texas

5-164 DB Jamar Johnson, Indiana (from CHICAGO through NEW YORK GIANTS)

6 Choice to PHILADELPHIA (through CAROLINA)

6-219 (compensatory pick) WR Seth Williams, Auburn (from ATLANTA)

7-237 DB Kary Vincent, LSU

7-239 LB Jonathon Cooper, Ohio State (from NEW YORK GIANTS_

7-253 DE Marquiss Spencer, Mississippi State (from CLEVELAND)

TEAM TOTAL: 10

-------------------------------------------------------------------

DETROIT LIONS

1-7 T Penei Sewell, Oregon

2-41 DT Levi Onwuzurike, Washington

3-72 DT Alim McNeill, North Carolina State

3-101 (compensatory pick) CB Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse (from LOS ANGELES RAMS)

4-112 WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC

4-113 LB Derrick Barnes, Purdue (from CAROLINA through CLEVELAND)

5 Choice to CLEVELAND

6 Choice to DALLAS

7 Choice to CINCINNATI (through SEATTLE)

7-257 RB Jermar Jefferson, Oregon State (from BUFFALO through CLEVELAND)

TEAM TOTAL: 7

-------------------------------------------------------------------

GREEN BAY PACKERS

1-29 CB Eric Stokes, Georgia

2-62 C Josh Myers, Ohio State

3-85 WR Amari Rodgers, Clemson 85 (from TENNESSEE)

3 Choice to TENNESSEE

4 Choice to TENNESSEE

4-142 (compensatory pick) T Royce Newman, Mississippi

5-173 DT Tedarrell Slaton, Florida

5-178 (compensatory pick) DB Shemar Jean-Charles, Appalachian State

6-214 G Cole Van Lanen, Wisconsin

6-220 (compensatory pick) LB Isaiah McDuffie, Boston College

7-256 RB Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

TEAM TOTAL: 9

-------------------------------------------------------------------

HOUSTON TEXANS

1 Choice to SAN FRANCISCO (through MIAMI)

2 Choice to MIAMI

3-67 QB Davis Mills, Stanford

3-89 WR Nico Collins, Michigan (from CLEVELAND through CAROLINA)

4 Choice to TENNESSEE (through CAROLINA)

5-147 TE Brevin Jordan, Miami

5-170 LB Garret Wallow, TCU (from CLEVELAND through JACKSONVILLE and LOS ANGELES RAMS)

6 Choice to NEW ENGLAND

6-195 DT Roy Lopez, Arizona (from DALLAS through NEW ENGLAND)

7 Choice to MIAMI

TEAM TOTAL: 5

-------------------------------------------------------------------

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

1-21 DE Kwity Paye, Michigan

2-54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

3 Choice to DALLAS (through PHILADELPHIA)

4-127 TE Kylen Granson, SMU

5-165 DB Shawn Davis, Florida

6 Choice to NEW ORLEANS

6-218 (compensatory pick) QB Sam Ehlinger, Texas (from NEW ORLEANS)

7-229 WR Mike Strachan, Charleston (from JACKSONVILLE through NEW ORLEANS)

7-248 T Will Fries, Penn State

TEAM TOTAL: 7

-------------------------------------------------------------------

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

1-1 QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

1-25 RB Travis Etienne, Clemson (from LOS ANGELES RAMS)

2-33 CB Tyson Campbell, Georgia

2-45 T Walker Little, Stanford (from MINNESOTA)

3-65 S Andre Cisco, Syracuse

4-106 DT Jay Tufele, USC

4-121 LB Jordan Smith, UAB (from LAS VEGAS through MIAMI, LAS VEGAS, SAN FRANCISCO and LOS ANGELES RAMS)

5-145 TE Luke Farrell Ohio State

6 Choice to LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (through TENNESSEE)

6-209 WR Jalen Camp, Georgia Tech (from LOS ANGELES RAMS)

7 Choice to INDIANAPOLIS (through NEW ORLEANS)

TEAM TOTAL: 9

-------------------------------------------------------------------

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

1 Choice to BALTIMORE

2-58 LB Nick Bolton, Missouri (from BALTIMORE)

2-63 C Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma

3 Choice to BALTIMORE

4 Choice to ARIZONA (through BALTIMORE)

4-144 (compensatory pick) DE Joshua Kaindoh, Florida State

5-162 TE Noah Gray, Duke (from MIAMI through LAS VEGAS and NEW YORK JETS)

5 Choice to NEW YORK JETS

5-181 (compensatory pick) WR Cornell Powell, Clemson

6 Choice to TENNESSEE

6-226 (compensatory pick) G Trey Smith, Tennessee (from CAROLINA through NEW YORK JETS)

7 Choice to WASHINGTON (through MIAMI)

TEAM TOTAL: 6

-------------------------------------------------------------------

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

1-17 T Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

2-43 S Trevon Moehrig, TCU (from SAN FRANCISCO)

2 Choice to SAN FRANCISCO

3-79 DE Malcolm Koonce, Buffalo (from ARIZONA)

3-80 LB Divine Deablo, Virginia Tech

4 Choice to JACKSONVILLE (through MIAMI, LAS VEGAS, SAN FRANCISCO and LOS ANGELES RAMS)

4-143 (compensatory pick) DB Tyree Gillespie, Missouri (from MINNESOTA through NEW YORK JETS)

5 Choice to BUFFALO

5-167 DB Nate Hobbs, Illinois (from SEATTLE)

6 Choice to NEW YORK JETS

7-230 C Jimmy Morrissey, Pittsburgh (from NEW YORK JETS through SAN FRANCISCO)

7 Choice to MIAMI (through WASHINGTON)

TEAM TOTAL: 7

-------------------------------------------------------------------

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

1-13 T Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

2-47 CB Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State

3-77 WR Josh Palmer, Tennessee

3-97 (compensatory pick) TE Tre' McKitty, Georgia

4-118 LB Chris Rumph II, Duke

5-159 G Brenden Jaimes, Nebraska

6-185 LB Nick Niemann, Iowa (from JACKSONVILLE through TENNESSEE)

6-198 RB Larry Rountree, Missouri

7-241 DB Mark Webb, Georgia

TEAM TOTAL: 9

-------------------------------------------------------------------

LOS ANGELES RAMS

1 Choice to JACKSONVILLE

2-57 WR Tutu Atwell, Louisville

3 Choice to SAN FRANCISCO

3 (compensatory pick) Choice to DETROIT

3-103 (compensatory pick) LB Ernest Jones, South Carolina

4-117 NT Bobby Brown, Texas A&M (from SAN FRANCISCO)

4-130 DB Robert Rochell, Central Arkansas (reacquired through JACKSONVILLE)

4-141 (compensatory pick) TE Jacob Harris, Central Florida

5 Choice to CLEVELAND

5-174 DE Earnest Brown, Northwestern (from BUFFALO through HOUSTON)

6 Choice to JACKSONVILLE

7 RB Jake Funk, Maryland (from CINCINNATI through HOUSTON)

7 WR Ben Skowronek, Notre Dame (from TENNESSEE through JACKSONVILLE)

7-252 LB Chris Garrett, Concordia, St. Paul

TEAM TOTAL: 9

-------------------------------------------------------------------

MIAMI DOLPHINS

1-6 WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama (from PHILADELPHIA)

1-18 DE Jaelan Phillips, Miami

2-36 S Jevon Holland, Oregon (from HOUSTON)

2-42 T Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame (from NEW YORK GIANTS)

2 Choice to NEW YORK GIANTS

3-81 TE Hunter Long, Boston College

4 Choice to PHILADELPHIA

5 Choice to KANSAS CITY (through LAS VEGAS and NEW YORK JETS)

6 Choice to CINCINNATI (through HOUSTON)

7-231 T Larnel Coleman, Massachusetts (from HOUSTON)

7-244 RB Gerrid Doaks, Cincinnati (from LAS VEGAS through WASHINGTON)

7 Choice to PITTSBURGH

TEAM TOTAL: 7

-------------------------------------------------------------------

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

1 Choice to NEW YORK JETS

1-23 T Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech (from SEATTLE through NEW YORK JETS)

2 Choice to JACKSONVILLE

3-66 QB Kellen Mond, Texas A&M (from NEW YORK JETS)

3-78 LB Chazz Surratt, North Carolina

3-86 G Wyatt Davis, Ohio State (from SEATTLE through NEW YORK JETS)

3-90 DE Patrick Jones, Pittsburgh (from BALTIMORE)

4-119 RB Kene Nwangwu, Iowa State

4-125 DB Camryn Bynum, California (from CHICAGO)

4-134 DE Janarius Robinson, Florida State (from BUFFALO)

4 (compensatory pick) Choice to LAS VEGAS (through NEW YORK JETS)

5-157 WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa

5-168 TE Zach Davidson, Central Missouri (from PITTSBURGH through BALTIMORE)

6-199 DT Jaylen Twyman, Pittsburgh

6 (compensatory pick) Choice to ARIZONA

7 Choice Forfeited

TEAM TOTAL: 11

-------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

1-15 QB Mac Jones, Alabama

2-38 DT Christian Barmore, Alabama (from CINCINNATI)

2 Choice to CINCINNATI

3 Choice Forfeited

3-96 (compensatory pick) DE Ronnie Perkins, Oklahoma

4-120 RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Oklahoma

4 (compensatory pick) Choice to CINCINNATI

5 Choice to CAROLINA (through HOUSTON)

5-177 compensatory pick) LB Cameron McGrone, Michigan

6-188 DB Joshuah Bledsoe, Missouri (from HOUSTON)

6-197 G William Sherman, Colorado

7-242 WR Tre Nixon, Central Florida

TEAM TOTAL: 8

-------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

1-28 DE Peyton Turner, Houston

2-60 LB Pete Werner, Ohio State

3-76 DB Paulson Adebo, Stanford (from NEW YORK GIANTS through DENVER)

3 Choice to CLEVELAND

3 (compensatory pick) Choice to DENVER

3 (compensatory pick) Choice to DENVER

4-133 QB Ian Book, Notre Dame

5 Choice to SAN FRANCISCO

6 T Landon Young, Kentucky (from INDIANAPOLIS)

6 Choice to BUFFALO (through HOUSTON)

6 (compensatory pick) Choice to INDIANAPOLIS

7-255 WR Kawaan Baker, South Alabama

TEAM TOTAL: 6

-------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW YORK GIANTS

1 Choice to CHICAGO

1-20 WR Kadarius Toney, Florida (from CHICAGO)

2 Choice to MIAMI

2-50 LB Azeez Ojulari, Georgia (from MIAMI)

3-71 CB Aaron Robinson, Central Florida (from DENVER)

3 Choice to NEW ORLEANS (through DENVER)

4 LB Elerson Smith, Northern Iowa

5 Choice to NEW YORK JETS

6 RB Gary Brightwell, Arizona

6 DB Rodarius Williams, Oklahoma State (from ARIZONA)

7 Choice to DENVER

TEAM TOTAL: 6

-------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW YORK JETS

1-2 QB Zach Wilson, BYU

1-14 G Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC (from MINNESOTA)

2-34 WR Elijah Moore, Mississippi

3 Choice to MINNESOTA

4-107 RB Michael Carter, North Carolina

5-146 LB Jamien Sherwood, Auburn

5-154 DB Michael Carter, Duke (from NEW YORK GIANTS)

5-175 DB Jason Pinnock, Pittsburgh (from KANSAS CITY)

6-186 LB Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State (reacquired through NEW ENGLAND)

6-200 DB Brandin Echols, Kentucky (from LAS VEGAS)

6-207 DT Jonathan Marshall, Arkansas (from PITTSBURGH through MIAMI and KANSAS CITY)

7 Choice to LAS VEGAS (through SAN FRANCISCO)

TEAM TOTAL: 10

-------------------------------------------------------------------

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

1 Choice to MIAMI

1-12 WR DeVonta, Alabama (from DALLAS)

2-37 G Landon Dickerson, Alabama

3 Choice to CAROLINA

3-73 DT Milton Williams, Louisiana Tech (from CAROLINA)

4 Choice to CLEVELAND

4-123 DB Zech McPhearson, Texas Tech (from MIAMI)

5-150 RB Kenneth Gainwell, Memphis

6-189 DT Marlon Tuipulotu, USC

6-191 DE Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina (from DENVER through CAROLINA)

6-224 (compensatory pick) LB JaCoby Stevens, LSU

6 (compensatory pick) Choice to WASHINGTON

7-234 LB Patrick Johnson, Tulane

TEAM TOTAL: 9

-------------------------------------------------------------------

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

1-24 RB Najee Harris, Alabama

2-55 TE Pat Freiermuth, Penn State

3-87 C Kendrick Green, Illinois

4-128 T Dan Moore, Texas A&M

4-140 (compensatory pick) LB Budd Johnson, Texas A&M

5-156 DE Isaiahh Loudermilk, Wisconsin 156 (from DALLAS through PHILADELPHIA and MIAMI)

5 Choice to MINNESOTA (through BALTIMORE)

6 Choice to NEW YORK JETS (through MIAMI and KANSAS CITY)

6-216 LB Quincy Roche, Miami (from TAMPA BAY)

7-245 DB Tre Norwood, Oklahoma (from MIAMI)

7 Choice to TAMPA BAY

7-254 P Pressley Harvin, Georgia Tech (from BALTIMORE)

TEAM TOTAL: 9

-------------------------------------------------------------------

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

1-3 QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State (from HOUSTON through MIAMI)

1 Choice to DALLAS (through MIAMI and PHILADELPHIA)

2 Choice to LAS VEGAS

2-48 G Aaron Banks, Notre Dame (from LAS VEGAS)

3 Choice to WASHINGTON

3 RB Trey Sermon, Ohio State (from LOS ANGELES RAMS)

3-102 (compensatory pick) CB Ambry Thomas, Michigan

4 Choice to LOS ANGELES RAMS

5-155 T Jaylon Moore, Western Michigan

5-172 DB Deommodore Lenoir Oregon (from NEW ORLEANS)

5-180 (compensatory pick) DB Talanoa Hufanga USC

6-194 RB Elijah MitchellLouisiana-Lafayette

7 Choice to WASHINGTON (through PHILADELPHIA)

TEAM TOTAL: 8

-------------------------------------------------------------------

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

1 Choice to MINNESOTA (through NEW YORK JETS)

2-56 WR D'Wayne Eskridge, Western Michigan

3 Choice to MINNESOTA (through NEW YORK JETS)

4 Choice to TAMPA BAY

4-137 DB Tre Brown, Oklahoma (from TAMPA BAY)

5 Choice to LAS VEGAS

6-208 T Stone Forsythe, Florida (reacquired through MIAMI and CHICAGO)

7 Choice to CHICAGO

TEAM TOTAL: 3

-------------------------------------------------------------------

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

1-32 LB Joe Tryon, Washington

2-64 QB Kyle Trask, Florida

3-95 T Robert Hainsey, Notre Dame

4-129 WR Jaelon Darden, North Texas (from SEATTLE)

4 Choice to SEATTLE

5-176 LB K.J. Britt, Auburn

6 Choice to PITTSBURGH

6 (compensatory pick) Choice to CHICAGO (through SEATTLE)

7-251 DB Chris Wilcox, Brigham Young (from PITTSBURGH)

7-259 LB Grant Stuard, Houston

TEAM TOTAL: 7

-------------------------------------------------------------------

TENNESSEE TITANS

1-22 CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

2-53 T Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State

3 Choice to GREEN BAY

3-92 LB Monty Rice, Georgia (from GREEN BAY)

3-100 (compensatory pick) CB Elijah Molden, Washington

4-109 WR Dez Fitzpatrick, Louisville (from HOUSTON through CAROLINA)

4 Choice to CAROLINA

4-135 LB Rashad Weaver, Pittsburgh (from GREEN BAY)

5 Choice to CAROLINA

6-205 WR Racey McMath, LSU

6-215 DB Brady Breeze, Oregon (from KANSAS CITY)

7 Choice to LOS ANGELES RAMS (through JACKSONVILLE)

TEAM TOTAL: 8

-------------------------------------------------------------------

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

1-19 LB Jamin Davis, Kentucky

2-51 T Samuel Cosmi, Texas

3-74 CB Benjamin St-Juste, Minnesota (from SAN FRANCISCO)

3-82 WR Dyami Brown, North Carolina

4-124 TE Joh Bates, Boise State

5-163 DB Darrick Forrest, Cincinnati

6 Choice to BUFFALO (through LAS VEGAS, MIAMI and HOUSTON)

6-225 (compensatory pick) LS Camaron Cheeseman, Michigan (from PHILADELPHIA)

7-240 DE William Bradley-King, Baylor (from SAN FRANCISCO through PHILADELPHIA)

7-246 DE Shaka Toney, Penn State

7-258 WR Dax Milne, Brigham Young (from KANSAS CITY through MIAMI)

TEAM TOTAL: 10

