Mac Jones Reacts to Jaguars Beating Patriots
The New England Patriots fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday, and perhaps no one was happier with the result than former Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.
New England traded Jones to the Jaguars during the offseason, and now, Jones is the backup to Trevor Lawrence.
While Jones didn't actually step on the field in Week 7, he certainly took pleasure in the victory, taking to social media to make a quick post following the game.
Jacksonville poured in 22 points in the second quarter to take a 22-10 lead into halftime and ended up beating the Pats by a score of 32-16.
It was actually a rather embarrassing effort for Jerod Mayo's club.
Of course, Jones was originally selected by the Patriots in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft and spent the first three years of his career in Foxborough.
The University of Alabama product actually got off to a good start, throwing for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while leading New England to a playoff appearance during his rookie campaign. He even made the Pro Bowl.
After that, however, things went downhill pretty quickly for Jones.
He totaled 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 picks in 14 games during his sophomore season, and last year, he registered 2,120 yards, 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions before being benched.
To be fair to Jones, he didn't exactly have great weaponry at his disposal with the Pats, but his inability to make even simple plays on a routine basis resulted in the Patriots giving up on him.
New England then proceeded to select Drake Maye with the third overall pick of the NFL Draft this past spring, effectively beginning a new era for the franchise.
The Pats will face the New York Jets next Sunday.
