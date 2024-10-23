Patriots Trade Pass Rusher to Lions in New Proposal
The New England Patriots are just 1-6, so they will almost certainly be moving some pieces between now and the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline.
The Patriots are expected to trade a wide receiver or two, but they also may send a couple of defenders packing.
One name that has surfaced in trade speculation is edge rusher Josh Uche, and Chad Graff of The Athletic has concocted a proposal to jettison the pass rusher: Uche to the Detroit Lions in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick.
"The Lions just lost Aidan Hutchinson, the NFL leader in pressure rate, for the rest of the season, so they could use help on that front," Graff wrote.
But is a seventh-round pick all Uche is really worth?
Remember: the 26-year-old is two years removed from racking up 11.5 sacks in a breakout 2022 campaign, so you would think Uche would have more value.
That being said, Uche took a major step back last season, finishing with just 15 tackles and three sacks in 15 games. He hasn't been great in 2024, either, logging 13 tackles and two sacks thus far.
Still, a rival squad may be willing to pay more than a seventh-rounder for Uche based on his potential alone, as he has shown he can be a top pass rusher in the past.
Perhaps a change of scenery is all that is needed for Uche, who is playing on a Patriots defense that has plummeted this year.
Of course, Graff does note that Uche is no longer playing alongside of Matthew Judon, who was dealt to the Atlanta Falcons before the season. Maybe the lack of another dominant pass rusher opposite Uche has limited his effectiveness, and he isn't exactly stout against the run.
As a matter of fact, the University of Michigan product has never even played in 40 percent of New England's defensive snaps in any individiual campaign.
