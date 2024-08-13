Patriots WR Javon Baker Says Chemistry is 'Way Better' With Drake Maye
The New England Patriots have been working diligently throughout the past two weeks of NFL training camp in preparation for the upcoming 2024-25 season, and that can especially be said for the team's incoming group of rookies.
New England enters this season with a collection of intriguing first-year players, especially on the offensive end. Third-overall pick Drake Maye is the obvious headliner, along with a pair of young offensive linemen and wide receivers to pair with their rookie quarterback and build for the future.
And even though we haven't seen this new look Patriots team take the field in a regular season game just yet, it seems the youth movement on the roster is already starting to click together.
Patriots fourth-round receiver Javon Baker made it clear when discussing his chemistry with Maye in recent practices, describing it as "way better," while still having a lot to learn moving forward:
"It's way better. Me and Drake [Maye] got a lot to learn. We've just got to keep stacking days. Just to whole team, honestly. We've just got to keep stacking days. We'll be alright."- Javon Baker on chemistry with Drake Maye
Baker, paired with second-round pick Ja'Lynn Polk joins alongside Maye as some key weapons in the Patriots rebuild. Both wide receivers have the opportunity to start things off with a big year one if the target share comes their way, and when seeing the two sides already start to connect in August camp, it makes for a good sign of what's to come this season.
Of course, the verdict is still out on when to expect Maye to get the starting nod in this offense, as Jacoby Brissett still stands in line as the day one QB1, but the sooner the UNC product starts to connect with either Polk or Baker, the better.
Fans will get the chance to see Maye and Baker on the field together during the Patriots' upcoming preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in a game where we'll hope to see the third-overall pick start for more than just one drive.
Follow New England Patriots On SI over on our Facebook and Twitter/X to stay up to date on all Patriots news and rumors!