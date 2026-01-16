FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots make their final preparations to host a Divisional Round showdown with the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium, they remain uncertain, yet cautiously optimistic about the status of their top cornerback.

The Pats, per head coach Mike Vrabel, have ruled cornerback Christian Gonzalez (concussion) Harold Landry (knee) and Terrell Jennings (concussion) as questionable for their playoff class with Houston. Defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga was not given a designation, meaning that he will play.

Gonzalez’s ability to practice throughout the week suggested the chance of his clearing concussion protocol in time to do so — especially when he no longer required a red, no-contact jersey. Clearing the protocol is a step-by-step plan — starting with rest and light aerobic activity, while gradually increasing intensity, and adding sport-specific drills. All the while, the subject is monitored for symptom recurrence.

Final clearance requires a healthcare provider's approval after being symptom-free and passing functional tests. The key is a gradual progression, ensuring no symptoms return at one level before advancing, with a medical professional overseeing the process.

Gonzalez recently became the first Patriots defensive back to earn Pro Bowl honors since cornerback J.C. Jackson in 2021, continuing a tradition of elite secondary play in New England. In 2025, he started all 14 games in which he appeared, recording 69 total tackles, 10 passes defensed, and consistently matching up against opponents' top receiving threats. His production has been a key factor in New England fielding one of the top defenses in the NFL, ranking among the league leaders in passing efficiency allowed.

Khyiris Tonga’s Return Would Bolster Patriots’ Defensive Front Seven

Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (95) walks to the practice field for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Much to the concern of Patriots Nation, Tonga has been sidelined for the past two-plus weeks due to a foot injury. He exited the Pats’ 28-24 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 and did not return. Since that time, the emerging fan-favorite has not participated in any on-field action. He was originally believed to have suffered “a one-or two-week injury,” indicating that the veteran tackle would be ready for the start of New England’s postseason run. Unfortunately, his prolonged absence from practice raised questions about his ability to play. His presence at the start of preparations for the Texans provides notable hope that the veteran tackle may be available for the game.

Landry, who has been battling a knee injury since Week 13, was New England’s only non-participant for the final session before this weekend’s matchup. The former Titan has been a productive fit within Vrabel’s defensive scheme in New England. Landry fits the mold of a smaller, athletic linebackers, capable of relentlessly pursuing the quarterback. Through 15 games played in the regular season, Landry has compiled 27 solo tackles, one forced fumble and a team-leading 8.5 sacks. He earned two total tackles in the Pats’ Wild Card Round victory over the Chargers.

Lastly, Jennings also made his long-awaited return to the practice fields earlier this week. Given the release of veteran rusher D’Ernest Johnson earlier this week, speculation has begun that Jennings could be activated from injured reserve — a designation he was given on Dec. 13.

Despite being part of the Pats’ final roster cuts in late August, Jennings re-signed to the practice squad shortly after his release. On Oct. 29, Jennings was signed to the 53-man active roster. In Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, Jennings scored his first NFL touchdown on a three-yard rush in the second quarter. He finished the game rushing for 35 yards on 11 carries and one reception for nine yards in the 24–23 win.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!