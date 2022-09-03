NFL Executives Survey: Patriots Make Playoffs?

Once penciled in every season as Super Bowl favorites, the New England Patriots are now firmly feeling life after Tom Brady.

Both in results, where they are only 17-16 and without a playoff victory since the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback left in 2020.

And in reputation, where legendary coach Bill Belichick has mounting critics as his team is consistently pegged as a pedestrian team with little or no chance to win a championship this season.

In a survey of "NFL front-office veterans" released this week by The Athletic, the Patriots are predicted much closer to average than elite in 2022. The executive ranked the AFC teams from No. 1 to No. 16.

The consensus on New England: Mediocrity.

The Patriots earned an average rank of No. 11, just behind the AFC East-rival Miami Dolphins and ahead the Pittsburgh Steelers. The highest ranking by an exec was fifth; the lowest 11th.

One exec, who revealed he was a Mac Jones believer, admitted “I am probably too high on them” after ranking them fifth.

“I basically look at them as a team that could sneak into the playoffs, anywhere from 7-10 wins," the anonymous executive said. "People are getting all caught up in the offense looking bad this summer. Bill Belichick is a really good coach. I’m less concerned about that.”

The Patriots, who begin the season Sept. 11 in Miami, aren't getting a lot of love from any prognosticators. are 22-1 longshots to win the AFC at most Las Vegas sportsbooks. The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs remain the AFC favorites to play in Super Bowl LVII.