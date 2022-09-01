Tit For Tat: Dolphins, Patriots Gaining Edge With Rival Signings?

FOXBORO — Immediately following news of the New England Patriots signing former Miami Dolphins hybrid receiver/rusher Lynn Bowden, Jr. to their practice squad Thursday, speculation began to run rampant that coach Bill Belichick had once again sneaked behind enemy lines to snag the services of a valuable insider.

With the Dolphins and Patriots set to face off in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Season, each team is doing their due diligence. And then some.

In short, the perception (among some media and fans from both bases) is that Bowden’s sole purpose on the Patriots practice squad would be to provide a full disclosure of Miami’s offensive and defensive strategy, during a pseudo-debrief by Belichick and New England’s coaching staff.

Still, count Miami’s head coach Mike McDaniel among those not worried about Bowden releasing the Dolphins’ classified gridiron information to New England’s brain trust.

When asked on Thursday about Bowden’s signing with the Patriots, McDaniel revealed that he was “happy for Lynn” in getting the chance to continue his football journey in Foxboro. However, he was careful to say that he is not worried about any sinister implications from it.

“I feel like that was a concern early in my career,” McDaniel told reporters regarding ex-players signing with rivals. “But, considering that you can go online and buy almost every playbook that I've ever worked on ... no, it doesn't concern me at all. I would assume that they [Patriots] were doing that [signing Bowden] because they had exposure to him and not to get cryptic answers. Because if he has those answers, then I'm not that cryptic.”

However, McDaniel’s comments might best be taken with a grain of salt, in light of their recent roster activity.

Apparently, Miami is building quite the stable of ex-Pats ahead of their season-opener.

On Thursday, Miami announced the signing of former Patriots special teams stalwart Justin Bethel. The 32-year-old was released by New England on Tuesday, as the team reduced this roster to 53 members, in accordance with the NFL mandate.

Bethel joined the team in October 2019, after having placed seven games for the Baltimore Ravens in that same season. During his three years in New England, he appeared in a combined 44 regular season and playoff games. While taking only 47 total snaps at cornerback, Bethel’s most valuable contributions came on special teams, as a core member of New England’s kicking game. In that span, he led the Patriots in special teams tackles with 26. He also logged two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one pass deflection. His ability to find himself in proper position to make a play on the ball made him one of New England’s most valuable special teams coverage players, behind team captain Matthew Slater.

Not only does Bethel immediately upgrade Miami’s special teams coverage, his knowledge and system-savvy put him in the unique position to share valuable insight on New England’s schemes in all three phases of the game.

But wait … there’s more.

With the signing of former Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers, Miami will employ yet another ex-Pats defender for the upcoming season. Contrary to some popular belief, Flowers can still be effective. Unfortunately, injuries limited his time on the field in both 2020 and 2021. During the past two seasons, Flowers saw the field for only 14 games, leading to a notable decline in his production. He had just 3.5 sacks from 2020-21, when he missed time with knee and shoulder injuries, as well as a broken forearm.

However, when healthy, Flowers is still one of the more formidable pass rushers in the league, demonstrating great instincts and ability to locate the ball. He was also one of the Lions’ best run defenders, as well as a positive and influential presence in the locker room. At just 29 years of age, Flowers still has plenty left in the tank to make an impact on Miami’s front seven.

For the Patriots, the signing of Bowden is far more connected to his versatility than it is with any far-fetched conspiratorial rumors. Besides, recon work of this type is generally futile when hoping to gain a competitive advantage. In 2021, the Patriots signed ex-Miami hybrid Malcolm Perry just prior to the teams’ season-opener.

As previously mentioned, New England lost that game at Gillette Stadium.

Former Dolphins’ wideout DeVante Parker , along with defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and linebacker Raekwon McMillan are among Miami’s former teammates who will be wearing a Pats uniform during this contest.

In Miami’s case, Bethel and Flowers join ex-Pats’ linebacker Elandon Roberts, as well as cornerbacks Keion Crossen and Eric Rowe on Miami’s active roster.

Kickoff between the Patriots and Dolphins is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium.

It is shaping up to be a fun one in South Florida.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook