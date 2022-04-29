Skip to main content
NFL Draft

AFC East Draft Update: Patriots Rival Jets Grab Cornerback, Receiver in Top 10 Picks

While the rest of the division waits, the New York Jets added Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson.

While the New England Patriots have yet to make a trade and sit patiently with the 21st overall pick in Thursday night's NFL Draft, their AFC East division rivals got immediately stronger.

The New York Jets - who finished 4-13 and in last place in the division in 2021 - made two of the draft's first 10 picks and grabbed Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner (4th overall) and Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson (10th).

Patriots - Jets Sauce Gardner

Sauce Gardner

BAF5216C-4D3E-472E-BD88-356766C11EB2

NFL Draft

898B06B1-5B43-48E8-A859-F40A3CCE8B91

Derek Stingley

The Patriots will be the next AFC East team to pick, ahead of the Buffalo Bills at No. 25. Thanks to its trade for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Miami Dolphins do not have a first-round pick in this year's draft.

The Jets should improve immediately on both sides of ball with Gardner and Wilson. And they'll need to, evidenced by two blowout losses - by 25-6 and 54-13 - to the Patriots last season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Gardner will help cover AFC East receivers such as the Pats' DeVante Parker, Dolphins' Tyreek Hill and Bills' Stefon Diggs. Wilson will likely become Jets' quarterback Zach Wilson's new No. 1 target on an offense that averaged only 18 points per game.

garrett wilson

Garrett Wilson

65C9FF76-1915-4C3F-A2B6-7382A203C3CC

Nakobe Dean

NFL

Devin Lloyd

The Patriots enter the draft needing help at linebacker, defensive end, cornerback and, of course, Bill Belichick's favorite - offensive lineman. In various mock drafts, they have been linked to Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd, Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, Alabama receiver Jameson Williams, Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks, Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis, Boston College offensive tackle Zion Johnson, Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam and Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning.

Derek Stingley Jr. (left) and Derek Stingley, Sr. (Right)
News

Draft Legacy: Derek Stingley Jr.'s Patriots Ties

By Mike D'Abate5 hours ago
LB Devin Lloyd
News

Patriots 7-Round Mock Draft: Defense Addressed Early; RB Late

By Cole Thompson11 hours ago
FD484C98-07EB-4089-B271-C10C0B938FE3
News

Who Let the Bulldogs Out? Patriots 'Intrigued' By Georgia LBs in Draft

By Mike D'Abate14 hours ago
A0694846-1E8A-4348-8D91-3C461F5E44BB
News

Patriots Reportedly Re-Signing Veteran Defensive Tackle

By Mike D'AbateApr 27, 2022
NFL
News

Patriots Draft Big Board: Who/When Should New England Target?

By Cole ThompsonApr 27, 2022
Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne
News

Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne Challenging Teammates With 2022 Goals

By Timm HammApr 27, 2022
Patriots - Belichick Draft Dog
News

Patriots Draft To-Do List: Trade Down?

By Kevin Tame, Jr.Apr 27, 2022
6598FA2B-D485-4900-8220-5D9A9C45529A
News

Son of Patriots Great Vince Wilfork Steals Championship Rings

By Mike D'AbateApr 27, 2022