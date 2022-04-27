Third Time Lucky? Patriots Meet With Versatile WR Three Times

With wide receiver being among the Patriots’ top needs heading into the 2022 NFL Draft, they appear to be keeping their options open at the position by meeting with Nevada’s Romeo Doubs.

Once … Twice … Three Times a … Meeting?

The New England Patriots reportedly met with former Nevada wide receiver Romeo Doubs on a top-30 visit, per The Draft Network. The visit was Doubs’ third pre-draft meeting with the team, having previously spoken with New England at the Senior Bowl and the NFL combine.

With wide receiver being among the Patriots’ top needs heading into the 2022 NFL Draft, they appear to be keeping their options open at the position while also zeroing in on a target prospect.

Three meetings is either genuine interest, or perhaps an exhaustive smoke screen of misdirection.

The Patriots have been linked to Alabama speedster Jameson Williams, but obviously at a higher pick than where they would consider Doubs. In addition to newly acquired DeVante Parker, the Patriots’ receiver group includes Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, N’Keal Harry, Kristian Wilkerson, Malcolm Perry and Tre Nixon.

Doubs’ draft stock has recently been on the rise. During his time as a member of the Nevada Wolf Pack. He amassed 3,322 yards on 225 receptions for 26 touchdowns in 43 games. Listed at 6-2, 200 pounds, he would provide size, along with notable linear speed to become a solid depth contributor to the Pats wide receiving corps.

Still, he does not come without his concern. Doubs’ sat out the workout portion during both the Combine and his pro day due to a knee injury.

Nevada WR Romeo Doubs

Background

As a freshman in 2018, Doubs caught 43 passes for 562 yards and two touchdowns. In his sophomore season he played in 10 games, tallying 649 yards on 44 receptions for four touchdowns and being named Nevada's team MVP. As a junior, Doubs earned his first of two consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and another nine touchdowns. He was named to the First team All-Mountain West after leading the conference in receiving yards.

In his senior year, Doubs compiled a career-high 80 catches for 1,109 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was once again named to the first team All-Mountain West. During Nevada’s meeting with Fresno State, Doubs caught 19 passes, tying the school record for most receptions in a game and being the most receptions in a game in the FBS that season.

Potential Patriot?

Doubs is currently projected as a fourth-round selection. Should the Pats choose to invest late-round capital in his services, he has the potential of being a highly-rewarding pick. Doubs displays a great deal of toughness at the catch point, blending both his size and agility.

Despite some early concerns regarding drops, Doubs evolved into a true deep threat for Nevada. While some have questions regarding his speed, Doubs proved to be a good separator, displaying adequate straight line speed on deep routes. When aligning on the outside, he is more than capable of making the big play.

Still, with the addition of Parker (via trade with the Miami Dolphins) Doubs’ skill set may prove to be a bit redundant within the Patriots’ wide receiver depth chart. Despite his vertical speed, he tends to lose some of his agility when adjusting his routes. At the pro level, Doubs will undoubtedly need to get a bit more creative with his route-running. As a result, providing quarterback Mac Jones with a more versatile target may ultimately be a bit higher on the priority list.

Doubs does possess a pair of it-factors when it comes to New England’s preferences in their wideouts. Due to his size and strength at the point of attack, he can be an adept blocker. Perhaps most importantly, Doubs brings special teams value as a punt returner. Throughout his collegiate career, he produced 463 return yards and one touchdown on 37 returns. He averaged 12.5 yards per return. During his freshman year against Portland State, he returned a punt 80 yards for a touchdown.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

If Doubs is the Patriots first receiver selected in the draft, it would be unlikely viewed as a success. However, he does possess a unique skill set which can provide the Patriots with assistance on offense, as well as on special teams. As such, he may be worth the look on day three.