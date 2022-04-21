Patriots New WR on Mac Jones: ‘Nice arm’

The New England Patriots overcame a 2-4 start to the 2021 NFL season, to finish with a 10-7 record and earned a playoff berth after a one-year absence. Despite a disappointing playoff loss to their divisional rival Buffalo Bills, the Pats are entering 2022 with hopes of not only maintaining their momentum, but contending for a top spot in the conference.

While New England will seek to improve in all areas for the upcoming season, an expected area of focus will be their passing offense. While quarterback Mac Jones proved himself to be more than capable of handling the Patriots helm, fans and media alike have clamored for his being provided with additional talent at the wide receiver position.

Earlier this month, the Patriots secured the services of former Miami Dolphins’ receiver DeVante Parker, via a rare intra-divisional trade with their AFC East rivals. New England sent a third-round selection in the 2023 draft to the Dolphins, in exchange for Parker and a fifth-round selection in 2022.

While the addition of a player of Parker’s talent and experience immediately upgrades New England’s positional grouping, Patriots fandom became increasingly intrigued by the potential pairing of he and Jones for 2022 and beyond.

Much to the delight of Patriots Nation, both the quarterback and the wideout seem to be getting along just fine.

Just prior to the start of the offseason program, Jones led Parker (as well as fellow receivers Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers and running back J.J. Taylor) in informal workouts in Tampa, Florida. Parker said he developed a positive impression of the Pats’ young quarterback.

"He got a nice arm on him. He's zipping it. ... The way he throws the ball -- it's not tough,” Parker the New England media Thursday via video conference. “He throws a catchable ball. It’s something I’m looking forward to in the season."

While Parker is certainly intrigued by the pairing, it is a safe assumption to count Jones as equally excited. Despite the loss of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, the Patriots aerial attack is expected to remain timing-based, predicated on vertical routes and completions from quick, accurate throws.

During his time at Alabama, Jones was quite proficient at running this type of offense. With a strong supporting cast of playmakers around him, Jones was able to create plays by leading his receivers under the defense, releasing the ball quickly and delivering it accurately. This gave his playmakers the space they needed to catch and run with the football.

Last season, Jones led all rookies with a 67.6 completion percentage and a 92.5 passer rating, while compiling 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns. He completed at least 70 percent of his attempts in nine of New England’s games and twice threw for 300-plus yards through the air. He earned a selection to the Pro Bowl, as well as a spot on the PFWA's All-Rookie team.

However, Jones clearly had his struggles down the stretch. He was less accurate, made more rookie mistakes and had difficulty when defenses were able to adjust to take away his preferred routes and targets.

It is in this area where the Jones-Parker relationship may grow to be a beautiful friendship.

Parker is the type of receiver who can thrive in New England’s timing-based offense. He has the size and toughness to make contested catches, while giving Jones a viable red zone target at the receiver position. In addition, Parker is particularly adept at gaining yards after the catch, a trait which Jones values in his receivers. The new Pats wideout has averaged 14 yards-per-reception throughout his career. In fact, he has never averaged fewer than 11 yards-per-reception in any of his seven seasons in the league.

As such, Parker gives Jones and the Patriots a true vertical presence on the perimeter, capable of winning his matchups both on the outside and downfield. The 6-foot-3, 219-pound product of Louisville has the size and the speed to instantly make an impact on the Patriots passing offense; a system with which he already has familiarity. His most productive season came in 2019, while playing under former Patriots coaches Brian Flores [head coach] and Chad O’Shea [offensive coordinator.] During that campaign, he compiled 72 catches on 128 targets for 1202 yards, and nine touchdowns.

In 2021, Parker’s production dipped a bit. The 29-year-old finished with 40 catches for 515 yards and two touchdowns last season. It should be noted that his season was interrupted by hamstring and shoulder injuries. Despite his injury history, Parker’s talent and potential upside are clearly worth the risk. A harmonious union between him and Jones may go a long way in that regard.

As is usually the case in New England, the trade will continue to be scrutinized. Truth be told, the success of this trade will not be fully known until Parker hits the field for more than just a handful of practices, preseason and early regular-season games. However, if history is any indicator, the Pats may have found a keeper in DeVante Parker … and from the looks of it, neither head coach Bill Belichick nor Mac Jones will be complaining about it any time soon.