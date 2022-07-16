Skip to main content

Cool-Hand Mac: Patriots' QB Passes Ice Cream to Fans

New England's Mac Jones continued his productive offseason by passing out frozen desserts to fans in Charlestown.

By the looks of their Summer bodies, Mac Jones and girlfriend Sophie Scott haven't been indulging in too much ice cream.

But Friday in Charlestown, the New England Patriots' quarterback spent the day with the delightful dessert - passing out free samples of his "Mac Attack" flavored ice cream in Hood Park.

During a productive offseason in which he has transformed his body, improved his throwing mechanics and taken a more demonstrative leadership role, Jones took a day off to put down the football and pickup the ice-cream scoop.

The first 100 people who attended got the free Hood ice cream from Jones: his namesake limited-edition flavor.

"When you work hard, you should be able to treat yourself with ice cream that uses high-quality ingredients. For me, if I am going to reward myself for hard work, it will be with Hood's New England Creamery Ice Cream," Jones said in a statement.

With the start of training camp in Foxboro still two weeks away and after a disciplined offseason, Jones deserved a Summer splurge.

"That was one of the things I wanted to improve and I made significant strides in that area, fixing my body, feeling comfortable, feeling healthier and better," Jones said. "You're still a human and you want to eat what you want to eat … ice cream is one way to do it, so that's what I do for my late-night dessert."

Hood is relaunching its New England Creamery line of ice cream with this and other free giveaways this summer.

