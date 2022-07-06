Mac Attack: Patriots QB Transforming Body

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is leaner, meaner and perhaps better entering his second season.

A year ago during training camp, Mac Jones beat out Cam Newton's athleticism. This offseason, he appears to have defeated his own baby fat.

In 2021, the New England Patriots' rookie stunned the NFL when he won the starting job over the former Super Bowl quarterback and NFL MVP. He then produced an impressive first season, throwing for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns in making the Pro Bowl and leading New England to a 10-7 record and playoff berth.

Jones' work, however, was clearly just beginning.

His teammates began raving about his offseason fitness almost immediately at OTAs. They also talked non-stop about his more aggressive leadership, arm strength and accuracy.

Jones also spent time recently holding throwing sessions with teammates in California.

“The kid’s a hard worker,” Patriots' veteran center David Andrews said. “He works his butt off, day in and day out. Sometimes I just try to get him to take a deep breath. But that’s what you want out of your quarterback. He works really hard. He’s a tough kid. It’s been fun for me the last year, year and a half, to get to know him. I’ve got a lot of respect for how he does things and how he carries himself.”

The Patriots have several questions to answer when training camp begins in Foxboro at the end of this moth, but their quarterback's commitment to improving in his second season isn't among them.

Shortly after minicamp, Jones and his long-time girlfriend Sophie Scott vacationed in Bermuda. The quarterback swooned over his girl's modest bikini. This week it's apparently time to turn the tables, as Scott posted a pics of Jones' new-and-improved body on her Instagram.

A look at what a year can do is impressive.

Jones will never be as athletic as Newton, but early in his career he's obviously dedicated to growing into the job.