Patriots Worst Fears Realized in Week 1 Loss to Dolphins; Mac Jones Injury Serious?

The Dade County Fire Department was called in to put out a blaze in the parking lot of Hard Rock Stadium Sunday afternoon. Now it's up to Bill Belichick to do the same inside the New England Patriots' locker room.

Because after his team's alarming 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins, there is certainly cause for alarm. Make that multiple alarms.

Despite the future Hall-of-Fame coach contending that it was a "pretty even game", all the fears manifesting during the Patriots' preseason are now scaring the bejeezus out of their fans after Week 1.

*Without offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, second-year quarterback Mac Jones will regress: Check. Jones went 21 of 30 against Miami, but for only 213 yards with a touchdown and two turnovers - an interception in the end zone and a costly fumble returned for a touchdown on a strip-sack.

*The Patriots don't have any game-breaking playmakers at receiver: Check. Of Jones' 30 passes, only two were completed for more than 20 yards - a 27-yarder to Jakobi Meyers and a 41-yarder to Kendrick Bourne for his only catch of the game.

*Without Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson, the Patriots don't have the athleticism to cover AFC East receivers: Check. Safety Kyle Dugger played an inspired game, but he also missed a tackle on Jaylen Waddle's 42-yard touchdown which pushed Miami's halftime lead to 17-0. And newest Dolphin Tyreek Hill got free for eight catches and 94 yards, including out-fighting rookie Jack Jones for a 50-50 ball.

For the most part, the Patriots' defense held up in allowing Miami only one offensive touchdown. It was the offense that imploded in the opener with blown assignments along the offensive line, a crucial holding penalty and three turnovers.

The team that once measured success via Lombardi Trophies is these days claiming a "pretty even game" moral victory in a 13-point loss to a team that has been to the playoffs only once in 13 years. And Tua Tagovailoa is suddenly 4-0 against Belichick.

There could be even a bigger problem for New England, as Jones had his back x-rayed after the game and wasn't made available to the media. According to reports the results of the tests were negative, likely ruling out a serious injury. He took consecutive violent hits in the fourth quarter, including one from Dolphins' safety Jevon Holland that drew a roughing-the-passer penalty.

After a wild opening weekend, the only NFL team with more concerns that the Patriots might be the Cowboys. While the Patriots scored only seven points and have their quarterback with a back injury, down in Dallas its team managed only a field goal and saw starting quarterback Dak Prescott suffer a thumb injury that will require surgery.

So we guess it could be worse. But, to be clear, New England's problems are much more alarming that a tailgater forgetting to turn off the grill.

