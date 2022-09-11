Patriots QB Mac Jones Suffers Back Injury In Loss To Dolphins; Status For Week 2?

The New England Patriots opened their 2022 season by falling to the Miami Dolphins by a final score of 20-7 in Miami Gardens. Florida.

Unfortunately, the game may not be the only notable loss which the Patriots incurred on Sunday.

The team announced that quarterback Mac Jones apparently suffered a back injury during the Patriots’ Week 1 loss. According to reporters on site at Hard Rock Stadium, the 24-year-old had been spotted heading into the X-ray room, shortly after the game’s conclusion.

The second-year quarterback did not seem to be visibly hindered by any ailment while on the field. He also did not miss any of his team’s offensive snaps. Jones finished the game having completed 21 of 30 pass attempts for 213 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Still, Jones absorbed a number of significant hits throughout the game. He was sacked twice, including a particularly hard tackle by safety Brandon Jones, who was aligned as a hybrid linebacker, in the scorned quarter. The Dolphins late rotation of defensive personnel caught Patriots’ left tackle Trent Brown off guard. As a result, Miami’s Jones was easily able to get to New England’s Jones. The ball was popped loose during the hit, allowing it to be recovered by pass-rusher Melvin Ingram for the touchdown.

Additionally, Jones was also on the receiving end of a tough shot from safety Jevon Holland in the fourth quarter, which drew a roughing the passer penalty.

Whether it be due to the change in offensive scheme, poor protection from his offensive line, or questionable decision-making, Jones and the Patriots have seen their share of struggles throughout the day, as was the case throughout training camp and the preseason.

While the Pats starter has demonstrated notable improvement in his conditioning, arm strength and leadership throughout the offseason, he has periodically looked out-of-sync while navigating the Patriots offense. Jones’ most glaring difficulties have been related to timing and comfort within the pocket.

Knowing Jones’ recent problems within the pocket, Miami entered the game almost certain to dial-up some strategically placed blitzes from the second and third level of the defense in hopes of confusing him. Handling pressure from defensive backs is an issue with which Jones had difficulty in his rookie season in 2021, as well. To no surprise, those struggles continued against Miami in Week 1.

While an official status update on Jones’ injury has yet to be provided, he was not made available to speak with reporters following Sunday’s loss. However, NFL Media has reported that Jones’ X-rays were negative and that he will be evaluated further when the team returns to Foxboro.

In addition to Jones, New England also employs veteran Brian Hoyer, as well as rookie Bailey Zappe [who was inactive for the game] on their current quarterbacks depth chart.

