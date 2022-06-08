WATCH: Patriots QB Mac Jones Takes Minicamp Snaps From Familiar Center

Bill Belichick promised to "streamline" the offense in 2022, but who knew it involved ... him?!

The uncertainty surrounding the New England Patriots offense in 2022 became even murkier Wednesday after a comical scene unfolded on the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

Coach Bill Belichick promised his team's offense would become "streamlined", but few of us deducted that process would involve a 70-year-old center. But there he was, bending over and sending shotgun snaps to quarterback Mack Jones ... none other than the guy who played center at Wesleyan University 1972-74.

Bill Belichick.

Belichick has always taken a hands-on approach to every facet of his football team. And it's served him well, evidenced by the Patriots' six Super Bowl championships and him again being named the NFL's best coach this week by Pro Football Focus.

So while coaches tell their teams what to do from the sidelines, it's no surprise that Bill is instead showing them how it's done.

The Patriots are, of course, without their long-time offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who is the Las Vegas Raiders new head coach. So there are many questions surrounding what Jones and company will look like this season. Who will call the plays, what type of offense the team will run and how successful Jones will be are all major question marks for the Patriots.

If you are wondering how the offense will run next season, don't quiz the coach. When asked if this is a new offensive system and how big the changes may be, Belichick wasn't giving much away. "I don't know. You make changes every year. I can't, I wouldn't be able to rank them."

Nonetheless, we're pretty confident in Week 1 against the Dolphins it will be not Belichick - but rather David Andrews - delivering snaps to Jones.