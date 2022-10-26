Patriots' Bailey Zappe Likes 'Stacy's Mom'?: LOOK

They say that Stacy's mom has got it going on. And so did New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe, for a brief moment of Monday night's home tilt against the Chicago Bears.

By now, little more needs to be said about Zappe's insertion into the 33-14 defeat at the hands of the Chicago Bears, one that raised only more questions rather than answers about the Patriots' passing situation after he replaced Mac Jones in the first half of play. Facing an early deficit and Jones looking wary through both a lingering ankle injury and ineffectiveness, head coach Bill Belichick switched to the popular Zappe, who previously endeared himself to Patriots fans by guiding the team to consecutive victories while the sophomore was injured. Zappe briefly rewarded that faith by leading two scoring drives that gave New England a 14-10 lead.

After Zappe's second such trek, a three-play, 50-yard drive that ended with Rhamondre Stevenson's touchdown run, ESPN cameras caught him in a celebratory sing-along, trying to maintain his focus while lip-synching to "Stacy's Mom," a 2003 rock song by Fountains of Wayne centered upon a young man infatuated his girlfriend's mother.

Alas for Zappe, the fountains went dry after his impromptu rendition: New England failed to score for the rest of the night and the rookie himself was responsible for three turnovers (two interceptions and a lost fumble) as the Patriots (3-4) fell back below .500.

His initial success against Chicago's defense, ironic in a macabre sense, reflects his knowledge of "Stacy's Mom" itself: Zappe told WEEI this week that he was only familiar with the oft-cited chorus.

"I don’t even know how I know the song,” Zappe said of the song that was released a month after he would've turned four years old. “I don’t remember where I heard it from. So when it came on, the only bit I know is ‘Stacy’s mom has got it going on.’ That’s really about it.”

For their part, Fountains of Wayne, named after a since-closed story in northern New Jersey, doesn't seem pleased that a New England quarterback has adopted their most famous tune.

Ironically enough, the Patriots venture to New Jersey on Sunday, taking on the New York Jets in a divisional matchup (1 p.m. ET, CBS).

