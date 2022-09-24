Skip to main content

Patriots vs. Ravens Preview: Can New England Stop Lamar Jackson?

New England looks to snag a win in their home opener vs. the shell-shocked Ravens.

It's the NFL's most dangerous player vs. the league's most experienced coach.

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The Patriots' offense looks to take another step forward as they hope to snag a win in their home opener against a shell-shocked Ravens team that blew a 21-point, fourth-quarter lead to the Miami Dolphins last week.

Despite back spasms and a stomach illness, quarterback Mac Jones threw for 253 yards and a touchdown in a hope-inducing Week 2 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. An acrobatic catch by Nelson Agholor and some clock-killing runs by Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson also produced signs of life. Plus, the offensive line game up zero sacks in Week 2. 

The defense - led by the 70-year-old Belichick, in his 23rd season in New England - will be tested by the human highlight reel, Jackson. The 2019 NFL MVP is fresh off a 318 passing yards and 119 rushing yards performance. Through two games, New England hasn't allowed a rushing touchdown or an opponent to total 100 yards. Containing the dual-threat Jackson is a major key for a Patriots win. 

Both Bill Belichick and John Harbaugh look to catapult these AFC foes to over. 500. 

RECORDS: New England Patriots (1-1) vs. Baltimore Ravens (1-1)

ODDS: New England is a 3-point underdog to the Ravens.

GAME TIME: Sunday, September 25 2022 at 1 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts)

TV/RADIO: FOX / WFXT, 98.5 FM THE SPORTS HUB

THE FINAL WORD: Jones on starting rookie offensive lineman Cole Strange: 

“He’s very stoic but very competitive in his own way,” Jones said after beating the Steelers. “He’s always hustling to the ball and doing a great job learning the offense. He’s really done a great job; it’s hard coming in as a rookie and starting, and he’s done a great job. He just has to continue to grow and improve what he wants to improve on.”

