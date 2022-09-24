Patriots vs. Ravens Preview: Can New England Stop Lamar Jackson?

It's the NFL's most dangerous player vs. the league's most experienced coach.

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The Patriots' offense looks to take another step forward as they hope to snag a win in their home opener against a shell-shocked Ravens team that blew a 21-point, fourth-quarter lead to the Miami Dolphins last week.

Despite back spasms and a stomach illness, quarterback Mac Jones threw for 253 yards and a touchdown in a hope-inducing Week 2 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. An acrobatic catch by Nelson Agholor and some clock-killing runs by Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson also produced signs of life. Plus, the offensive line game up zero sacks in Week 2.

The defense - led by the 70-year-old Belichick, in his 23rd season in New England - will be tested by the human highlight reel, Jackson. The 2019 NFL MVP is fresh off a 318 passing yards and 119 rushing yards performance. Through two games, New England hasn't allowed a rushing touchdown or an opponent to total 100 yards. Containing the dual-threat Jackson is a major key for a Patriots win.

Both Bill Belichick and John Harbaugh look to catapult these AFC foes to over. 500.

RECORDS: New England Patriots (1-1) vs. Baltimore Ravens (1-1)

ODDS: New England is a 3-point underdog to the Ravens.

GAME TIME: Sunday, September 25 2022 at 1 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts)

TV/RADIO: FOX / WFXT, 98.5 FM THE SPORTS HUB

THE FINAL WORD: Jones on starting rookie offensive lineman Cole Strange:

“He’s very stoic but very competitive in his own way,” Jones said after beating the Steelers. “He’s always hustling to the ball and doing a great job learning the offense. He’s really done a great job; it’s hard coming in as a rookie and starting, and he’s done a great job. He just has to continue to grow and improve what he wants to improve on.”

