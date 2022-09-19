Patriots WR Agholor Delivers in Week 2 Win

The New England Patriots entered their Week 2 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers in need of an offensive spark.

Fortunately for the Pats, they found it thanks to a strong connection between quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver Nelson Agholor.

After struggling in the season-opener, Jones completed 21 of 35 passes for 252 yards with one interception and one touchdown, en route to a 17-14 Patriots victory over the Steelers on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.

Though the Pats offensive performance was not perfect, it produced far more positivity than their Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

In addition to Jones’ difficulties, Agholor caught only three passes for 28 yards while committing a costly fumble late in last week’s game. However, the 29-year-old was arguably the Patriots best offensive performer on Sunday. He caught six passes for 110 yards while eclipsing 100 yards for the first time since joining New England in 2021.

His lone scoring reception was one of the most aesthetically-pleasing plays of the day throughout the NFL. With under one minute remaining in the first half, Jones connected with Agholor on an acrobatic 44-yard strike to the end zone.

Among those most impressed by the Jones-Agholor connection was Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

“Nelson did a great job going up there and taking the ball,: Belichick told reporters following Sunday’s game. “[It was a] good job by Mac in giving the receiver a chance to go get it. And Nelly came down with it. So, yeah, that was a huge play for us.”

Having been the subject of trade rumors throughout much of the offseason, Agholor continued to make a strong case for becoming a key component of the Patriots’ passing game. He showcased his speed and athleticism, making several acrobatic catches against stout coverage during team practices.

Since his arrival via free agency in 2021, he has most-often been used on vertical outside routes during organized team drills, taking advantage of his speed and ability to get open over the top. He has consistently found separation from his opponents, and has made quite the connection with Jones.

While his on-field prowess has routinely been evident, Agholor’s tenacity and consistency has been his most impressive qualities … at least, for his coach.

“He's been good all year,” Belichick said. “I don't think you want to judge guys on one play or one game. He got a lot of snaps and he's been, really, one of our most consistent players this year.”

With the Patriots set to play their first home game on Sunday, Sept. 25 against the Baltimore Ravens, they will need all offensive hands on deck to counteract a strong defense on all three levels.

Based on their showing against the Steelers, Jones and Agholor appear to be reaching their crescendo at exactly the right time.

