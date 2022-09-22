Patriots Pass: Why Didn't New England Draft Lamar Jackson in 2018?

The New England Patriots lost their first four home games last season. Since Tom Brady left, they are only 9-8 at Gillette Stadium.

To break that trend of unacceptable mediocrity, they'll have to overcome one of their biggest draft regrets Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Lamar Jackson is coming to town. Perhaps you've heard of him?

In 2018, Tom Brady was 41 years old and the Patriots had two first-round draft picks. Despite a favorable pre-draft visit with Jackson, having traded away backup Jimmy Garoppolo and owning only 33-year-old journeyman Brian Hoyer as its quarterback - some things never change - New England passed on the future NFL MVP.

Twice.

"It was a great visit," Bill Belichick said of meeting Jackson before the draft. "Spent a lot of time with him. He’s a really interesting guy."



It was such a good meeting, according to Jackson, that the notoriously grumpy Belichick even cracked a smile and maybe even a joke.

"I saw coach Belichick smile," Jackson told reporters on Wednesday. "Usually I see him and he has a straight face. When I saw him smile, I was like 'Dang, you’ve got humor.' I told him that. He was like, ‘Yeah.’ I’m like, ‘I wasn’t expecting you to be smiling.'"

By 2018 the Patriots thought they could squint and see the end of Brady's Hall-of-Fame career. As remains the case, Hoyer was thought of as nothing more than a veteran stop-gap. But with the 23rd overall pick in that draft the Patriots selected Georgia offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn.

With the 31st pick they chose Wynn's college teammate, running back Sony Michel. Jackson went one spot later, 32nd to the Ravens.

Wynn has struggled with injuries and has played just 36 games (35 starts) over five seasons. Michel never topped the 931 rushing yards he logged as a rookie in 2018, but his 336-yard, six-touchdown marks in the 2019 postseason helped carry the Patriots to a Super Bowl.

The Pats finally drafted a quarterback in 2018, but not until the seventh round: Danny Etling.

Sure New England sees a bright future with Mac Jones, but ...

While Belichick now calls Jackson an "MVP type" and confirms that he's "more than answered" questions about his production as a pocket passer, the Patriots' job now is find a way to stop him.

No shade to Buffalo Bills' blossoming superstar Josh Allen, but Jackson remains the league's most dynamic offensive player. In last week's 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins, he completed 21 of 29 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns and, just for fun, added 119 yards and a score rushing.

In two games against the Patriots, Jackson has produced 528 total yards with five touchdowns and only one turnover. In those games - split 1-1 - he has accounted for 667 of Baltimore's 747 yards and all seven of their touchdowns.

The Patriots' defense has been stingy through two games. But we can assume Belichick would rather be preparing a game plan with Lamar Jackson rather than one trying to stop him.

