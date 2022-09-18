Patriots Positivity: Week 2 Victory Over Steelers Provides Optimism

As the old saying goes, sometimes ‘good enough’ is enough to win.

Putting a week’s worth of back spasms and stomach illness behind him, quarterback Mac Jones threw for 253 yards and a touchdown as the New England Patriots defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-14 on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.

The Patriots, who moved to 1-1, preserved a streak which has yet to see them lose consecutive games to start a season since 2001.

While many may say that the Pats took advantage of a handful of mistakes by the Steelers, they also showed a great deal of improvement from their Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Offense Observations:

While Jones’ performance was better that that of his season-opener, it is important to remember that Pittsburgh was without its primary quarterback-disruptor, T.J. Watt. Pittsburgh failed to generate any sort of sustained pass rush against Jones. The Steelers also did not record a single sack.

Still, Jones showed greater poise in the pocket and effectively delivered the ball over the middle. While his decision-making on a pass against cover-two which was intercepted by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will correctly be second-guessed, Jones showed enough improvement to yield optimism heading into Week 3.

With several of Pittsburgh’s defensive backs forced to assist the team’s weakened pass-rush, New England’s wide receivers took advantage. Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers combined for 205 yards on 15 catches, with Agholor finding the end zone toward the end of the half. Though he was still underutilized, Kendrick Bourne recorded two catches for 16 yards on 22 offensive snaps.

Despite a sea of negative media coverage eager to engulf them, the Patriots offensive line put forth a solid day of protecting both the run, and the pass. Rookie Cole Strange continues to prove his worth as a late first-rounder. The Chattanooga product not only fell into rhythm with the Pats offensive line by pulling, but also demonstrated a knack for picking up pressures and using his strength and athleticism to reach the second level of Pittsburgh’s defense.

Veteran left tackle Trent Brown rebounded from a subpar performance in New England’s Week 1’s loss to the Miami Dolphins. Brown was a key contributor in providing Mac Jones more time in the pocket to operate. He was also the primary force behind the line’s stout blocking for New England’s 13-play, 46 yard drive to drain the remaining 6:33 off the clock. Brown’s size an positions helped to spring several of the Pats’ weak-side zone runs in the closing moments of the fourth quarter.

New England’s running game showed some promise by simply returning to basics. For the better part of two decades, the Pats have had success with power/gap rounds, as opposed to zone. Despite New England’s intent to incorporate additional outside zone runs into their 2022 offense, the Pats found greater success against Pittsburgh’s 3-4 front by going heavy downhill schemes and only using zone occasionally. The rushing tandem of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris ran the ball, combining for 118 yards on 24 carries and one touchdown.

Defense Observations:

New England’s defensive backfield started in big-nickel (five defensive backs) with Jonathan Jones and Jalen Mills at outside corner, with Myles Bryant in the slot. Rookie Jack Jones and second-year corner Shaun Wade subbed in coverage throughout the day, as well. Following the exit of safety Kyle Dugger in the second half with a knee injury, newcomer Jabrill Peppers showcased his physicality in earning three total tackles, including a key stop of Pittsburgh running back Jaylen Warren.

Linebacker Matthew Judon was one of New England’s most complete defenders on Sunday, logging four total tackles (one for loss), one sack and an impressive fourth-quarter pass breakup intended for Steelers running back Najee Harris.

Fellow linebacker Mack Wilson demonstrated solid field awareness and notable athleticism in tipping Trubisky’s ill-advised second-quarter throw intended for receiver Dionte Johnson The ball fell into the hands of Jalen Mills, who was in great position to field the interception.

All in all, the Pats defense held Trubisky to 21-of-33 passing for 168 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Drive of the Game:

New England's final points of the day came with 3:58 left in the third quarter. Facing 4th & 9 at their own 43 yard-line, punter Jake Bailey booted a 37-yarder to former Patriot Gunner Olzsewski. The project of Bemidji State, who signed with the Steelers in the offseason, stated earlier in the week that he was hoping to ‘show out’ against his former team.

In short, he did … but not the way he planned.

Olszewski muffed the catch, which was recovered by undrafted rookie special teamer Brendan Schooler at the Pittsburgh 20-yard line. Schooler showed tremendous agility and instincts beyond his years to ensure New England would posses the football. An unnecessary roughness penalty on Steelers tight end Connor Heyward gave the Pats the ball at their opponent’s 10 yard-line.

From that point, Jones and Harris would use three plays to gain five yards through the air, as well as a five-yard short pass on 2nd and Goal for their trip to the endzone.

Harris’ first rishing touchdown of 2022 gave the Pats a 17-6 lead, which they would not relinquish.

Injury Watch:

Throughout the second half, safety Kyle Dugger (knee), defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (back) and Ja’Whaun Bentley (back) all left the game with injuries. Bentley was the only one among them to return to action after leaving.

While the trio of defenders will be closely monitored over the next few days, it should be noted that Dugger was seen in the locker room by reporters on-site looking jovial after the game.

Up Next:

At long last, the Pats will welcome the 1-1 Baltimore Ravens to New England for the team’s first home game of the 2022 season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA.