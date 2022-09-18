Patriot Gains: Run Game Squeezes Steelers in Narrow Win

Speed kills. New England Patriot Power, on the other hand, pulverizes, the Pittsburgh Steelers learned the hard way on Sunday afternoon.

With its season on the brink of early oblivion, New England opted to literally keep things grounded in a Week 2 visit to Acrisure Stadium. Perhaps trying to do their utmost to drag the clock after taking an early lead, the Patriots turned most of their offensive responsibilities to Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson. The young power backs united for 118 yards on 24 carries, rewarding the faith bestowed in them to the tune of a 17-14 triumph.

Harris was responsible for one of those scores, putting in the de facto winner from two yards out late in the third quarter. It was a part of. a 71-yard day, matching the tally by which he missed out on his first four-digit season last year.

As New England (1-1) continues to meander its way through a new offensive regime, primarily in both the headset wearers Mac Jones and Matt Patricia, the punching pair has been responsible for a majority of the team's early offensive consistency. They previously put up 73 on 17 carries in the opening week loss in South Beach but were able to reward a strong defensive effort this time around.

Harris made no secrets about the Patriots' offensive struggles coming to their trip to Pennsylvania, fully admitting to NESN that the unit "knew that we’re not where we’re going to be." In the aftermath of Sunday's victory, Harris reveled in the offensive accomplishments on display: according to Zack Cox, Jakobi Meyers earned the nickname of "Mr. Clutch" while Nelson Agholor's highlight reel-worthy touchdown was labeled a play that he "(hadn't) seen a play like that in a long time.” Alex Barth said that Harris had special words for the developing Mac Jones, calling him "our leader ... a great leader, a great teammate."

The quarterback got in on Harris and Stevenson's incremental fun with a crucial scramble that knocked another third down conversion off the board, eating away nearly a full minute on the road to victory.

But Harris and Stevenson were perhaps by far the most impactful aspects of a passable New England offensive effort.

With the Patriots playing most of Sunday's game with a consistent, if not narrow, lead (and with Jones reportedly dealing with back spasms), they were more than happy to expand his opportunities, granted 15 carries against the Steelers. It was his best workload since Week 16 of last season and New England improved to 6-5 when he's granted at least 15 attempts.

No carry from Harris or Stevenson has gone beyond 16 yards this season, but their consistent yardage allowed New England to bleed the clock toward a much-needed win. At the establishment formerly named for ketchup, they two squeezed out the final 6:33 of game time via small rushes that set manageable ensuing downs. Subtracting three Jones kneel downs that lost nine yards and Pittsburgh's remaining timeouts, Stevenson and Harris united for 39 yards on eight attempts. Harris got the nod on the last one, gaining five on a three-yard third down at the cusp of the Pittsburgh red zone.

The Alabama alum appeared to limp off the field after his final attempt, but he claimed it was nothing the thrill of victory couldn't cure.

"I'm fine, dog," Harris said with a laugh, per Barth. "Look at me, I'm fine!"

Harris, Stevenson, and the 1-1 Patriots will look to start a winning streak next Sunday afternoon, when they welcome in the Baltimore Ravens for their Foxboro opener (1 p.m. ET, Fox).

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here