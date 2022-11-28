Damien Harris, Isaiah Wynn Status Revealed In Patriots-Bills Injury Report

FOXBORO — The first official injury and practice participation report for Week 13 provided a bit more clarity for the New England Patriots at some key positions.

The Pats listed a total of eight players on the report as they prepare to take on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, Dec. 1 at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Here is Monday afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this matchup:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (6-5)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Damien Harris - Thigh

OL Isaiah Wynn - Foot

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

C David Andrews - Thigh

T Yodny Cajuste - Calf

DB Marcus Jones - Ankle

WR Jakobi Meyers - Shoulder

CB Jalen Mills - Groin

WR DeVante Parker - Knee

What it means for the Patriots:

With running back Damien Harris having missed both practice sessions to begin the week, his chances of playing on Thursday appear to be minimal. The Pats will clearly miss Harris’ versatile running style, which blends both finesse and power. In nine games, the Alabama product has run for 383 yards and three touchdowns on 84 carries, while also catching 13 passes (on 16 targets) for 75 yards.

If Harris is to be sidelined for an extended period, Rhamondre Stevenson will be forced into an extensive workload. New England only has rookie running backs Pierre Strong, Jr. and Kevin Harris on their active roster. Veteran J.J. Taylor, who was released by the Pats early last week, re-signed with the team’s practice squad on Wednesday.

Despite being spotted during the portion of practice open to the media, Wynn was listed as a non-participant. The ex-Georgia Bulldog sat out the Patriots’ 33-26 Thanksgiving night loss to the Minnesota Vikings. However, the Pats offensive line had one of its strongest performances of the season.

Collectively, the unit enjoyed a solid night in pass protection, yielding just a 28.6 percent pressure rate against a stout Vikings defensive front. Right tackle Yodny Cajuste particularly stood out, having allowed just two quarterback hurries in what was his best outing to date.

If center David Andrews continues to trend in the direction of returning to action (despite being listed as a limited participant for Monday’s practice), the Pats may be better-equipped to weather Wynn’s absence than originally thought.

BUFFALO BILLS (8-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

T Dion Dawkins - Ankle

S Damar Hamlin - Illness

CB Dane Jackson - Illness

S Jaquan Johnson - Illness

LB Von Miller - Knee

TE Quintin Morris - Illness

WR Khalil Shakir - Illness

FULL PARTICIPATION

QB Josh Allen - Right Elbow

LB Tremaine Edmunds - Groin / Heel

DE A.J. Epenesa - Ankle

CB Cam Lewis - Forearm

C Mitch Morse - Elbow / Ankle

DT Jordan Phillips - Eye

DE Greg Rousseau - Ankle

What it means for the Bills:

Bills’ linebacker Von Miller has already been ruled out for Thursday’s game, after being diagnosed on Friday with a lateral meniscus tear. Miller has been Buffalo’s premier pass rusher this season, having compiled eight sacks, 21 tackles (10 for loss), two passes-defensed and one forced fumble in 11 games. As a result, the Bills are tied for 12th in total yards allowed per game and rank fourth in pass defense.

Starting left tackle Dion Dawkins sat out Monday’s practice and was spotted wearing a walking boot on Sunday. The Bills’ offensive lineman continues to nurse an ankle injury, which caused him to miss the second-half of Thursday’s win over Detroit.

Buffalo was also missing five players due to illness. Cornerback Dane Jackson, safeties Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin, wide receiver Khalil Shakir and tight end Quintin Morris all were out with an undisclosed malady.

