Patriots-Bengals Injury Report: Parker, Mills OUT; Questionable Jones x 2?

The Patriots will also be without the services of long-snapper Joe Cardona for Week 16, marking the first missed game of his career.

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 16 matchup on Christmas Eve.

The Pats and the Bengals are set to square off on Satruday, Dec. 24 at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.

While New England will be missing the services of three key contributors, the teams’ respective lists of ‘questionables’ may provide some additional insight on potential inactives.

Here is Thursday afternoon’s full report:

DNP - Did Not Participate

LP - Limited Participation

FP - Full Participation

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (7-7)

OUT

LS Joe Cardona, Ankle (DNP)

CB Jalen Mills, Groin (DNP)

WR DeVante Parker, Concussion (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

RB Damien Harris, Thigh (LP)

CB Jack Jones, Knee (LP)

CB Jonathan Jones, Chest (LP)

WR Jakobi Meyers, Shoulder (LP)

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle (LP)

WR Tyquan Thornton, Knee (LP)

What it means for New England:

After missing all three practices this week, it comes as no surprise that cornerback Jalen Mills and DeVante Parker will not suit up on Saturday.

Mills’ absence will automatically thin an already banged up secondary, as both rookie Jack Jones (knee) and veteran Jonathan Jones (chest) remain questionable. As a result, New England faces a dilemma on the perimeter in covering Cincinnati’s stud wideouts Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. If either Jones (or both) is unable to play, fellow rookie Marcus Jones will be called upon to play a notable role on the outside. Still, Mills coverage abilities and route knowledge will be sorely missed. Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade will serve as depth options, while recently-signed rookie defensive back Quandre Mosely could be an option for elevation via the practice squad.

With long-snapper Joe Cardona having been ruled out, the Pats are certain to use one of their game day elevation slots on practice-squadder Tucker Addington, who was signed to New England’s scout team last week. The 25-year-old appeared in 48 games during his career at Sam Houston State. He was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 USFL supplemental draft earlier this year, and also spent time on the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad in October.

Lastly, — but unquestionably significantly — New England may be without as many as four of their top offensive players. Running backs Damien Harris (thigh) and Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) remained limited participants at practice, along with receivers Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) and Tyquan Thornton (knee). While all four are expected to be game-time decisions, it will be worth watching on Friday if any of the four are downgraded in anticipation of this Week 16 matchup.

CINCINNATI BENGALS (10-4)

OUT

DE Sam Hubbard, Calf (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

CB Jalen Davis, Thumb (LP)

TE Hayden Hurst, Calf (LP)

CB Cam Taylor-Britt, Shoulder (FP)

DT Jay Tufele, Illness (FP)

What it means for Cincinnati:

In comparison to their New England counterparts, the Bengals enter this contest relatively healthy.

Defensive end Sam Hubbard has officially been ruled out with a calf injury. The 27-year-old has compiled 33 solo tackles, 6.5 sacks and one forced fumble this season for Cincinnati.

Cornerbacks Cam Taylor-Britt (shoulder) and Jalen Davis (Thumb) were given injury designations. However, Taylor-Britt is expected to play, after being a full participant at Friday’s practice.

Despite once again being limited during the team’s final session with a calf injury, tight end Hayden Hurst is expected to suit up against New England on Christmas Eve.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.