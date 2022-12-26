Patriots Mac Jones Investigated For ‘Dirty Play’; What Did He Do?

The quarterback's block on Cincinnati Bengals’ cornerback Eli Apple is reportedly under review by the NFL.

FOXBORO — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones may have to answer to the long arm of the NFL law.

The 24-year-old Pats’ starter is reportedly in the league’s crosshairs as the front office reviews his slide-block on a negated fumble return in the fourth quarter of New England’s 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Saturday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

The play occurred as Bengals’ linebacker Germaine Pratt attempted to return what was originally thought to be Jones’ fumble. As Pratt headed for the end zone, it appeared that Jones was attempting to make an off-the-ball, low block on Cincinnati cornerback Eli Apple, who was trailing Pratt. The pass was deemed as incomplete, and the play was ultimately called back.

Following the game, Apple was clearly convinced that Jones’ actions were both petty and intentional, labeling the block as a “dirty play.”

“Of course I did [notice it]. He tripped me,” said Apple when asked about Jones’ slide-block. “I thought it was a dirty play. He’s done that before, I’ve seen it.”

As a result, ProFootballTalk reported on Monday that the NFL is reportedly reviewing the play with the possibility of disciplinary action to follow.

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the league will review for potentially discipline the hit to Apple’s lower legs on Monday, Tuesday at the latest. A suspension is currently believed to be unlikely, but it is one of the potential punishments.”

This is not the first time in which Jones had found himself circled by controversy regarding a play with questionable intentions.

During a 2021 game with the Carolina Panthers tempers flared between Jones and then-Panthers’ linebacker Brian Burns. In the immediate aftermath of Burns’ first quarter strip sack of Jones, the Pats’ quarterback was seen holding Burns’ ankle as he attempted to move in the direction of the ball. Jones instinctively tried to prevent Burns from recovering the fumble. However, Burns landed awkwardly as he attempted to spin away. He was evaluated in the sideline medical tent, before returning to action.

In the days following the game, Jones explained that he was not trying to hurt Burns. Rather he was simply trying to make the tackle. However, the then-rookie’s actions were met with criticism by members of the Panthers team, coaching staff and even its media corps. None were more convinced than Burns, himself, who labeled Jones’ actions as ‘deliberate,’ thus rejecting rejecting the notion that the Pats rookie was simply trying to complete the tackle. In fact, Burns even seemed to endorse a bit of vigilante justice as suitable payback.

During this season's loss to the Chicago Bears, Jones slid to avoid a tackle while scampering to gain additional yardage. During the slide, Jones’ right leg kicked up dangerously high and hit Bears’ defender Jaquan Brisker between the legs. Brisker also accused Jones of nefarious intent, warning the second-year quarterback that repeating actions of this type would likely bring repercussions.

As they await word on any potential punitive action on Jones, the Patriots (7-8) prepare to host the Miami Dolphins (8-7) on New Years Day at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan 1.

The Patriots can still make the playoffs as an AFC Wild Card by winning their final two games.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.