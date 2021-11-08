Intent or Instinct? Panthers’ LB Reddick Accuses Mac Jones of “Dirty Play”

Was the Pats’ rookie quarterback instinctively trying to prevent a fumble recovery, or intentionally trying to trip up Carolina’s Brian Burns?

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been widely praised for his accuracy, command and poise in leading the team’s offense through the first nine games of his rookie campaign. As a result, he is garnering a pretty impressive reputation. The Pats are 5-4, currently residing in seventh place overall in the conference, and the 23-year-old being heralded as one of the league's top offensive rookies.

However, in the wake of Sunday’s 24-6 victory over the Carolina Panthers, a prominent Panthers’ defender seemed to cast some aspersions on Jones’ character.

In the immediate aftermath of a first quarter strip sack of Jones by Carolina defensive end Brian Burns, the Pats quarterback was seen holding Burns’ ankle as he attempted to move in the direction of the ball. Jones instinctively tried to prevent Burns from recovering the fumble. However, Burns landed awkwardly as he attempted to spin away. He was evaluated in the sideline medical tent, before returning to action.

Still, Panthers’ edge rusher Haason Reddick took strong exception to Jones’ actions, calling the hold both "egregious'' and "completely dirty.''

"Definitely thought it was a dirty play,'' Reddick said. "I actually saw and witnessed the play while it was happening. At first it felt like he was trying to trip or kick Burns. And the next thing you know I saw him tugging on Burns' ankle. I thought it was completely dirty. Hopefully, it's something the league addresses.''

While the hold did not result in a call from the officials, referee Clete Blakeman later said it was a "subjective call'' and “something the league would have to deal with” in its evaluation of whether the game crew should have called a foul or penalty in that situation.

Following the game, Carolina coach Matt Rhule was asked about the play and expressed his belief that a foul should have been called.

"I don't want to call out any of their players or anything like that,'' said Rhule, who worked closely with Jones at the Senior Bowl, and was effusive in his praise when asked about the Pats’ quarterback earlier in the week. "I'm always gonna protect our guys, and it looked like it was an injury that happened after the play.''

When asked a follow-up question on whether a player is allowed to hold another player’s leg to prevent them from going for the ball, Rhule responded, “If the guy is on the ground, you can grab them. You can hold them. You can pull them away from the ball. I have to go back and watch the tape to comment on it.”

Yet Reddick was not as measured in his sentiments, which he continued to express during his post game press conference.

"It seems they are always protecting the offensive players,'' Reddick said. "There's the protection for the defensive players as well. That was a call that shouldn't be missed. I'm going to speak out on it, whatever the consequences are. It looked completely intentional from where I was standing, and I was pretty close. I don't think that was a call that should have been missed.''

Reddick said he spoke with Burns following the game and said that his teammate "will be fine.'' However, Reddick is hoping that the league will take action against Jones.

"I understand everybody is out there competing,'' he said. "I understand everybody wants to win. I don't think there is no room for that inside of the game. Everybody needs to be respectful, right? Nobody wants to see anybody get hurt. For no penalty, nothing to be thrown, it's egregious, I think it's unfair. I really do hope the league addresses it.''