Open Season? Burns’ Comments Insinuate “Happy Hunting” on Patriots’ Mac Jones

As the old saying goes, “time heals all wounds.”

For Carolina Panthers’ edge rusher Brian Burns, that is apparently not the case; especially when it comes to New England Patriots’ quarterback Mac Jones.

In fact, his sentiments regarding New England’s prized-rookie may have far-reaching implications, as well as potential consequences.

In the immediate aftermath of Burns’ first quarter strip sack of Jones, the Pats’ quarterback was seen holding Burns’ ankle as he attempted to move in the direction of the ball. Jones instinctively tried to prevent Burns from recovering the fumble. However, Burns landed awkwardly as he attempted to spin away. He was evaluated in the sideline medical tent, before returning to action.

Four days removed from their controversial interaction during Sunday’s Week Nine matchup between the Panthers and Patriots, Burns is still plenty angry. In fact, he is seemingly inciting his fellow defenders throughout the league to assist him in his quest for payback.

While meeting with the Carolina media on Wednesday, Burns expressed his thoughts on the subject. Essentially, the 23-year-old Florida State product is convinced that Jones’ actions were deliberate, rejecting the notion that the Pats rookie was simply trying to complete the tackle.

When asked about the incident on Monday, Jones contested that he was attempting to make the tackle, when he grabbed for Burns following his fumble.

“After I got hit really hard, I didn't know exactly what was going on.” Jones said during his weekly interview on WEEI’s Merloni and Fauria. “It was my job to make the tackle. That was pretty much it. It was a bang-bang play. I didn't mean to hurt anybody or anything like that. I was just trying to tackle him and make the play.”

Unsurprisingly, Burns responded to Jones’ explanation with skepticism.

“Watching the replay and watching all the angles and everything that they got, I think it’s some bull,” Burns said.“Even if you thought I had the ball, it’s not legal to trip somebody or to leg sweep somebody, let alone twist ankles, or whatever … it’s not legal to do that,” Burns said. “And like everybody else ran past us. If I had the ball, don’t you think I’d be getting tackled? Or your teammate would help? So I don’t think it’s cool, but it’s whatever.”

Additionally, Burns left no room for doubt in his belief that Jones’ actions were intentionally malicious.

“I feel like he tried to twist it, personally,” Burns said.“After watching the video, and looking at whatever happened, and then him just walking away, you feel me? Like he don’t … like it was just everything didn’t seem right about it,” Burns said. “Like all right I’m down there in pain, whatever the case may be. And he just kinda looked at me and walked off like he did his job, or some bull like that. But yeah, after seeing that, that’s when I realized like, damn.”

Despite being helped from the field after the play in question, Burns did return to the field just four plays later. During his Wednesday media session, he stated that his ankle had been hurting him prior to his strip sack of Jones. Burns would later exit the game with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter, following his delivery of two crushing hits on Patriots running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson. Both Harris and Stevenson left Sunday’s game, not to return. The players are currently in concussion protocol.

When asked if he had received an apology from either Jones, or Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, Burns smirked and offered the following response:

“It would be nice to have an apology, Mac. It would be nice to have an apology. But I mean, it’s not gonna happen. And however the NFL handles it is on them,” Burns said. “I would just like to play them again. And I wish all my fellow D-end brothers — happy hunting. And that’s all.”

While a thawing of the animosity between the two seems unlikely at best, Burns’ comments have the potential to take this to another level. In fact, they could be construed as inflammatory. By wishing ‘happy hunting’ to his fellow defensive ends, the Panthers’ pass rusher is essentially placing a target squarely on Jones. While the league continues to address whether or not Jones will be fined for the incident, they may also want to remind players of the dangers which may arise from seeking renegade retribution; especially when the league has already implemented several regulations designed to protect its players from severe injuries…most notably, head injuries.

As for Jones, his focus is simple. On Wednesday evening, Jones was asked if he had reached out to Burns regarding Sunday’s altercation. Instead of offering an apology, the Alabama product made it clear that he is on to Cleveland.

"I already addressed that situation, and I'm just looking forward to playing this game with the guys that we have on our team, so we're already kind of moving forward and ready to play this week.”

While Jones may be channeling his energy on the tough task that lay ahead in the form of the Cleveland Browns, he and his teammates will want to keep a sharp eye out for any rogue seekers-of-restitution in the coming weeks.