Rhamondre Stevenson TD Gives Patriots 10-6 Halftime Lead Over Browns

The New England Patriots and the Cleveland Browns are engaged in in their Week 6 contest at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Although incumbent starting quarterback Mac Jones continues to make progress in his recovery from a high ankle sprain, New England remained committed to rookie Bailey Zappe for at least one more week.

Zappe completed 11 passes for 141 yards, while running back Rhamondre Stevenson has rushed for 52 yards on 10 carries with one touchdown.

However, saftey Kyle Dugger was the catalyst for the Pats, earning an interception on just the team’s second defensive snap of the afternoon.

Still, Stevenson’s big run has been the difference in the game as the Pats head into the halftime break with a 10-6 lead over the Browns.

First-Half Highlights:

On just his second pass attempt of the afternoon, Browns quarterback (and ex-Patriot) Jacoby Brissett attempted to find tight end Pharoah Brown on a deep right route. However, Brissett’s toss was a late underthrow, which found its way into the hands of safety Kyle Dugger

New England, taking over from their own 36-yard line, Zappe led the Pats on a 12-play, 63-yard drive; highlighted by a 17-yard connection from Zappe to Kendrick Bourne, and an acrobatic grab on a deep left route by wideout DeVante Parker which advanced the team 29 yards to the Cleveland 14.

Unfortunately, the Pats penalty woes would prevent them from reaching the endzone. A false start penalty from starting right tackle Isaiah Wynn backed the Pats up five yards on a much-needed third down. It was Wynn’s seventh penalty in the last four games for Wynn, and his eight overall on the season.

Ultimately, New England was denied a would-be touchdown from Zappe to tight end Hunter Henry. Seemingly making the catch along the right side of the end zone, Henry was whistled for an Illegal Touch Pass penalty, which resulted in a loss of the down.

With no choice but to take the guaranteed points, kicker Nick Folk connected on a 19-yard field goal, giving the Pats a 3-0 lead.

The Browns tied the game at 3-3 late in the first quarter on a 39-yard field goal from kicker Cade York.

While attempting to advance the ball into Cleveland territory with time expiring in the first quarter, Zappe was struck by Browns defender Myles Garrett during his attempt to shed the ball. Garrett beat Wynn for a clear path at the Pats quarterback to earn the sack. The officials determined that that Zappe had fumbled the ball before making a pass attempt, allowing the recovery by Browns’ defensive back John Johnson III to stand.

However, Cleveland was unable to capitalize on the turnover. Despite Brissett taking his team 20 yards on five plays, level and was able to convert on 4th and 1 from the New England 18-yard line. The Patriots defense, which successfully stopped the Detroit Lions on all six fourth down attempts in Week 5, had once again allowed their offense to take over on downs.

New England found the endzone first on a 31-yard run by running back Rhamondre Stevenson. The second-year-rusher found a back-end seam to power ahead for his first rushing touchdown of 2022. A Folk extra-point gave the Patriots a 10-3 lead with just north of three minutes remaining in the second quarter.

York added a 48-yard field goal as the second quarter came to a close, cutting the Pats halftime lead to 10-6.

Injury Watch:

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne left the game in the second quarter with a toe injury and was declared questionable to return (toe) by the team.

After being evaluated by team trainers on the field with just over eight minuted remaining in the second quarter, defensive tackle Christian Barmore was helped to his feet and was taken to the locker room for evaluation.

Up Next:

The Patriots will have the ball first in the second half, having won the coin toss and deferred possession until the start of the second half.

