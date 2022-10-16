Tyquan Thornton Gets First TD, Patriots Grab 24-6 Lead Over Browns

The New England Patriots tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry have been quiet for the majority of the 2022 season.

But the tandem made its presence felt on New England’s opening drive of the second half, which culminated in the first career touchdown reception for rookie wideout Tyquan Thornton in the Patriots Week 6 matchup with the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Quarterback Bailey Zappe led the Pats on a seven-play, 75-yard drive, ignited by a 53-yard strike on a slight right route to Smith, who gained significant yards after the catch.

Just two plays later, Zappe connected with Henry on a 13-yard reception, bringing the Pats to the Cleveland 15-yard line.

Henry’s catch erased the bitter taste, residing on his palate from the denial of a would-be touchdown from Zappe early in the first half. Seemingly making the catch along the right side of the end zone, Henry was whistled for an Illegal Touch Pass penalty, which resulted in a loss of the down.

With no choice but to take the guaranteed points, kicker Nick Folk connected on a 19-yard field goal, giving the Pats a 3-0 lead.

However, this time, New England would earn their spot in the endzone, with a two-yard toss from one rookie to another. Thornton made the grab for his first touchdown of the season, as well as his career.

New England had previously found the endzone first on a 31-yard run by running back Rhamondre Stevenson. The second-year-rusher found a back-end seam to power ahead for his first rushing touchdown of 2022. A Folk extra-point gave the Patriots a 10-3 lead with just north of three minutes remaining in the second quarter.

Capitalizing off a Jalen Mills interception of Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett, Zappe connected with Henry on a 31-yard touchdown reception, giving New England a commanding 24-6 lead.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here