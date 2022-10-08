Patriots Roster Moves: Tyquan Thornton, Jakobi Meyers, Who’s Up From Practice Squad?

FOXBORO — New England Patriots fans have long clamored for a wide receiver with the type of straight-line speed to take the top off a defense.

They have also been without the services of one of their most reliable offensive weapons since their Week 2 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers

The wait for both players to make their highly-awaited returns is apparently about to come to an end.

The Pats activated rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton from injured reserve (IR), thus adding him to their active roster in advance of their Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions this weekend.

Veteran wideout Jakobi Meyers is also expected to suit up against the Lions. The 25-year-old had missed New England’s Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens as well as their Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers with a knee injury.

While it has yet to be confirmed, both players are expected to be active and available on Sunday, just in time to don the team’s throwback red threads.

Time For Thornton

Thornton had been sidelined since suffering a broken collarbone during the Pats’ second preseason game. He underwent surgery to repair his fractured clavicle in late August, and was provided with an estimated recovery time of 6-8 weeks. As a result, the Baylor product was placed on IR immediately following his addition to New England’s initial 53-man roster.

Thornton joined the Patriots on the practice field on Wednesday, and was a participant in all three sessions leading into He had been eligible to return from short-term IR after missing New England's first four games. This week marked the sixth which had passed since his surgery; aligning with his initial timetable for recuperation and recovery.

When at his best, the Pats rookie wideout provides electric speed [having run a blazing 4.28 in the 40-yard-dash at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine], with an ability to run past any defender in his path. In conjunction with his speed, Thornton uses long strides to glide past defenders to create separation. As a result, he will provide the Patriots with immediate value as a deep threat, and the type of receiver for which defenses will always have to account.

During his time at Baylor, Thornton served in the ‘X’ receiver role. It is anticipated that he will continue in the same capacity in New England upon his return. The rookie was a standout during training camp, where his quick adaptation of the Pats’ playbook earned him several reps with the starting offense, both on the perimeter and in the slot. In two preseason matchups, Thornton caught three passes for 22 yards and one touchdown in just 37 offensive snaps.

While Thornton’s activity against the Lions will likely be monitored, it should be noted that he worked closely with fellow rookie Bailey Zappe during training camp, as well as the preseason. Zappe will reportedly be given the start under center, with incumbent starter Mac Jones unlikely to play. Therefore, it would not be surprising for New England’s offensive brain trust to utilize this connection against Detroit’s struggling secondary.

More For Meyers

Meyers had been battling a knee injury for the better part of the past three weeks. The North Carolina State product had been a limited participant for each of the week’s practices. He had been officially listed as questionable on Friday’s injury and practice participation.

Since Jones took on the role of New England’s starting signal caller, Meyers has been the Pats’ most consistent receiver. He finished the 2021 season with only two touchdowns, but led the team in both receptions (89) and yards (906), including the playoffs.

As Jones’ favorite target, Meyers has played on 106 offensive snaps in 2022. He has caught 13 passes for 150 yards. Though he is currently averaging 11.5 yards-per reception, he has yet to reel in a touchdown reception.

Gilbert, Sokol Are Practice Squad Elevations

In addition to Thornton’s activation, the Pats also elevated quarterback Garrett Gilbert and tight end Matt Sokol from the practice squad for Week 5.

The news of Gilbert’s elevation comes on the heels of New England reportedly having decided to give Zappe his first career start against the Lions this weekend.

While Jones remains officially listed as ‘doubtful,’ Gilbert’s status is strong indicator that the Pats former first-round draft selection will sit out on Sunday.

Perhaps best known for his time with the Dallas Cowboys, Gilbert originally served two seasons with the Patriots practice squads in 2014 and 2015. The 31-year-old returned to New England’s scout team in 2021, where he spent the majority of the season. Gilbert’s last NFL start came in December 2021 as a member of the was signed by Washington in December. He started one game for the team, completing 20 of 31 for 194 yards (with neither a touchdown, nor a turnover) in a 27-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

With tight end Jonnu Smith (low ankle sprain) officially listed as doubtful, Sokol’s elevation should not be surprising. The former Detroit Lion caught four passes for 24 yards in three preseason games with New England. Though the Pats will rely on starter Hunter Henry, as well as hybrid receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey as options in the passing game, as well as include swing tackle Marcus Cannon as eligible in jumbo packages.

Kickoff between the Patriots and Lions is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday from Gillette Stadium.

