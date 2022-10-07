Bill Belichick Clarifies Patriots Offense/Starting QB: 'I'm Responsible'

FOXBORO — Sunday against the Detroit Lions, Bailey Zappe will likely be throwing the passes. And Bill Belichick will definitely be calling the shots.

When it comes to the state of the New England Patriots offense, inquiring minds want to know.

Though the status of the team’s quarterbacks tops the list of pressing concerns among the fanbase, members of the media continue to probe into the identity of the Patriots offensive play-caller.

Since the departure of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, the executor of such duties has been the subject of much speculation. Reminiscent of a rousing game of Clue™, Pats offensive assistant coaches Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, as well as tight ends coach Nick Caley have all been rumored, at some point, to have been the keeper of the play calling sheet, or tablet.

Through four games in 2022, Patricia has been the most notable usual suspect in the lineup.

However, as he has several times throughout the past few months, Belichick confirmed on Friday that the proverbial ‘buck’ does indeed stop at his desk.

“I’m responsible for all of it,” Belichick told reporters when asked about offensive play-calling duties. “That’s what I’ve said from day one and there has been no change in that. I’m responsible for what is called on the field.”

While he may not be an offensive specialist, Patricia is not quite the novice as he is being portrayed by the prevailing media narrative. His previous experience as a head coach, as well as a defensive coordinator, gives him unique insight to teach the fundamentals of all aspects of the game. Despite some questionable moments in situational plays, Patricia has called a solid over game plan in 2022; incorporating a balance of gap plays with outside zone runs to facilitate New England’s passing game.

As for whether he holds coveted titles such as ‘coordinator’ or ‘play caller,’ Belichick was quite to advise that he was not about to characterize Patrcia’s job description to satisfy anyone’s individual curiosity. When asked about the manner in which Patricia’s role should be described, Belichick replied: “Call it whatever you want.”

With Patricia’s former team, the Lions, arriving in Foxboro for their Week 5 matchup with the Patriots on Sunday, it is becoming more evident that their play-calling brain trust will be designing plays and schemes for quarterback Bailey Zappe. As incumbent starter Mac Jones remains limited due to his high ankle sprain, and veteran Brian Hoyer headed to injured reserve as he recovers from a head injury, Zappe appears to be the best, logical option to start against Detroit.

“He’s gotten a lot more snaps,” Belichick said about Zappe on Friday. “You know, it’s always good for a quarterback — timing, communication. He’s definitely making progress with more experience and more opportunity.”

Still, it should be noted that Jones has yet to be ruled out for Sunday. Apparently the 24-year-old Alabama product is seeing notable improvement in his mobility, and is making every attempt to suit up to take on the Lions. Though the chances of Jones getting the nod may be remote at best, Belichick left the door slightly open to the possibility as he wrapped up his remarks to the media before Friday’s practice.

“Yeah, for sure,” Belichick said when asked if Jones was making progress in his recovery. “He’s a lot closer than he was last Friday. See how it goes.”

So who will be the starting quarterback in Week 5?

“We’ll see” Belichick said with a smirk.

No matter who is under center, New England’s offense, defense and play callers will welcome the Lions to Gillette Stadium on Sunday, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET.

