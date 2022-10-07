Patriots Rookie QB Bailey Zappe Named Starter vs. Lions

FOXBORO — New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe entered his first regular-season NFL game under daunting circumstances.

However, New England’s fourth-round pock in the 2022 NFL Draft handled the situation with both poise and promise, despite the 27-24 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers last Sunday.

With incumbent starter Mac Jones still recovering from a high ankle sprain and Brian Hoyer now on injured reserve after suffering a concussion in Week 4, New England will reportedly give Zappe his first career start against the Detroit Lions this weekend.

Like Jones and Hoyer, Zappe is a strong logistical fit within New England’s offensive style. The 23-year-old has a quick release and is an accurate, short-to-intermediate passer when throwing in rhythm. Against the Packers, he moved well within the pocket and demonstrated both confidence and competitiveness in pressure situations.

After a bit of an understandably shaky start, Zappe settled down. He led the Patriots on consecutive scoring drives in the third quarter, including his first career touchdown pass; a 25-yard toss to receiver DeVante Parker.

Along with the scoring strike, Zappe finished the day completing 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards. Still, there were moments when he looked the part of a rookie who is still finding his identity as a pro quarterback. Zappe was sacked three times, totaling 24 yards in lost yardage. In addition to his troubles with recognizing pressure, there were also moments in which he showed some difficulty in maintaining his accuracy; especially when throwing on the move.

Zappe will be making his first start on the gridiron since his final collegiate season in 2021. The Pats rookie had an overwhelmingly successful statistical season at Western Kentucky in 2021. He set FBS single-season records with 62 passing touchdowns and 5,967 passing yards. Zappe will need to utilize that skill set to its highest level under the bright spotlight of the NFL stage in Week 5. Judging by his remarks to reporters earlier this week, he appears ready to do so.

“[I’m] getting ready the same way I approached the last four weeks, just taking it day-by-day continuing to get better every day,” said Zappe. “I’m just going to practice every day trying to take every rep like a game rep. I’m going to take advantage of every rep that I get, no matter how many it is.”

Kickoff between the Lions and Patriots is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday from Gillette Stadium.

