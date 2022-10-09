Skip to main content

Pats Defense, Nick Folk FGs Fuel 16-0 Halftime Lead Over Lions

Wearing their ‘throwback threads’ for the first time since 2012, the Pats are out to a 16-0 lead over the Detroit Lions at halftime.

FOXBORO — Making his first NFL start on ‘Throwback Sunday’ at Gillette Stadium, New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has completed 8 of 10 passes for 101 yards with one tough-luck interception. 

However, a tough, heads-up defenisve effort has been the difference in the Pats Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium. 

The Pats struck first on Sunday, as Zappe led the Pats on a six-play, 26-yard drive, highlighted by a 23-yard connection with tight end Hunter Henry. 

Unfortunately, the play would be overshadowed by a potentially serious injury to Lions defensive back Savion Smith. At first glance, it appeared that Smith had incurred a lower body injury after minimal contact with Henry. However, Smith was promptly taken away by ambulance to a local hospital. The latest update indicates that Smith suffered a neck injury. 

Patriots kicker Nick Folk eventually capped the drive with a 37-yard field goal to give the Pats an early 3-0 lead. 

The Patriots next scoring drive carried the team 83-yards on 11-plays in just over six minutes spread between the first and second quarters. 

New England began the drive from their own 3-yard line, after rookie Jack Jones snagged a interception by high-pointing a Jared Goff pass intended for tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Zappe took the Patriots out of the danger zone by finding receiver Jakobi Meyers for a 12-yard gain. It was Meyers first catch of the month, after the wideout had missed New England’s previous two games with a knee injury.

On the next play, running back Rhamondre Stevenson would thunder his way nearly half the length of the field for a huge 49-yard gain. Stevenson, as well as fellow running back Damien Harris took to the Pats to the Detroit 14-yard line, where Folk would put New England ahead 6-0 after making the 32-yard field goal. 

After forcing another Detroit punt, the Pats attempted to extend their 6-0 lead. Yet, their momentum would be stalled when receiver Nelson Agholor bobbled a would-be completion into the hands of defensive back DeShon Elliott.

Detroit quarterback Jared Goff took over at the 50-yard line with great field position. As such, Detroit looked primed to light the scoreboard for the first time on the day. Detroit’s eight play-drive was highlighted by a 20-yard pass from Goff to wide receiver Khalid Raymond on 3rd and 13 from the Lions’ 47-yard line.

Facing 4th and 9 from the Patriots 32-yard mark, Lions head coach Dan Campbell opted to attempt the first down. However, Goff was strip sacked by Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon, his fourth sack of the season. Dugger recovered the ball at the Pats 41-yard line and returned it 59 yards to the endzone. 

With time expiring, Folk capped a six-play, 61-yard drive in the final two minutes with a 44-yard field goal, extending the Pats halftime lead to 16-0. 

The second half from Gillette Stadium will soon be underway, with the Patriots set to receive and obtain first possession.

