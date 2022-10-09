Rookie CB Jack Jones Does It Again; Patriots Lead Lions 6-0

After picking off a future Hall of Famer last week, Jack Jones may have just shut up another one.

New England Patriots rookie cornerback Jack Jones did it again Sunday, thwarting a Detroit Lions' drive in the Red Zone with a spectacular catch. Jones came off his man in the end zone and intercepted a pass intended for tight end T.J. Hockenson, high-pointing the catch at the top of his jump and then performing a deft toe-tap to complete the play at the Pats' 3-yard line.

Behind two fourth-round draft pick rookies - Jones and quarterback Bailey Zappe - the Patriots built a 6-0 lead on the Lions early in the second quarter.

In last week's overtime loss in Green Bay, Jones stepped in front of an Aaron Rodgers pass and turned it into a 40-yard Pick Six.

After the game he said he felt disrespected that Rodgers would test him with such a simple route. That prompted criticism of Jones from Patriots Hall of Famer Ty Law, who told the talented-but-unproven rookie to "shut up."

With his second pick in as many weeks, Jones may be silencing his critic.

New England stopped a Detroit 4th-down run on the game's opening possession and then used a 49-yard run by Rhamondre Stevenson to set up two short field goals by Nick Folk for its 6-0 lead.

The veteran kicker has made an NFL-record 60 consecutive field goals under 50 yards.

Zappe, starting in place of injured Mac Jones and veteran backup Brian Hoyer, completed five of his first seven passes to help the Pats grab the early lead.

Follow Richie Whitt on Twitter

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here